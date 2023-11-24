Liberation Times has learned that this week, two influential Republicans, namely Rep. Mike Rogers, Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Mike Turner, Chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, have escalated their efforts to eliminate the UAP Disclosure Act from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024.
The two representatives have successfully garnered support from Senate Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell and the new Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson, who are now backing their endeavors to either remove or significantly weaken the UAP Disclosure Act.
The news came during the Thanksgiving holiday when representatives and senators were at home with their families. It comes two years after the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence thwarted extensive UAP language proposed by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Marco Rubio.
It is understood that the four powerful Republicans are prepared to 'compromise' by amending language contained in the Act, although that would involve stripping it of its key provisions and crippling the Act of any meaningful power.
One source familiar with the current NDAA conference process, which reconciles differences between House and Senate versions through negotiation, told Liberation Times:
"It's a shame that such monumental legislation is the victim of political brinkmanship. Neither of the detractors gives a hoot about serving the public interest and instead wants to use this amendment as leverage to get their own political interests codified.Sources suggest that despite the current challenges, allies within the Senate, House, and White House are gearing up to resist Republicans.
"When supposed "leaders" like this use the American people's interests as their fodder, we should be reminded of what sparked the American Revolution in the first place. These individuals would be wise to remember that."
It's worth noting that despite opposition from Republican leadership, numerous figures within the party, such as Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Senator Marco Rubio, Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett, and House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman Rep Mike Gallagher, are likely to counter any attempts to exclude or soften the UAP language.
Additionally, Liberation Times sources indicate that President Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, and Senior Presidential Advisor on Clean Energy Innovation, John Podesta, could lead White House efforts to resist Republican leadership's attempts against the UAP Disclosure Act.
The news indicates that three out of the four Republican members of the Gang of Eight, a group privy to classified intelligence briefings from the executive branch, oppose additional oversight and public transparency regarding the UAP issue.
Liberation Times currently understands that separate UAP language, drafted for the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 by the Senate's Intelligence Committee, remains intact. Noteworthy elements of that language include the suspension of U.S. government funding for illicit UAP programs and the provision of legal amnesty to defense contractors suspected of possessing non-human craft or materials.
The alleged stance of Republican leaders towards the UAP Disclosure Act comes amidst allegations of cover-ups and potentially illegal activities related to retrieval and reverse engineering programs linked to craft of non-human origin, raising concerns about the participation of defense contractors and elements within the U.S. government.
There is growing concern among insiders that suppressing UAP-related communication could potentially give an edge to adversaries possessing comparable information and evidence regarding the purported existence of non-human intelligence on Earth.
Another source with knowledge of the current situation regarding the NDAA negotiations told Liberation Times:
"We've got a problem. Russia or China may beat the United States to disclosing the facts around a non-human intelligence if we don't get our act together fast. This should be motivation enough for Republican leadership to fight for the UAP Disclosure Act.Unveiled publicly in July 2023 by Senate Majority Leader and Democrat Chuck Schumer, the UAP Disclosure Act proposes the creation of a Review Board dedicated to disclosing information and materials related to UAP.
"They should be doing everything in their power to get it passed expeditiously. I'm baffled."
The Review Board would be composed of nine U.S. citizens nominated by President Biden and would have had the authority to assess and advise on the release of UAP information and records. Additionally, any potential biological evidence indicating non-human intelligence and the craft they operate would be disclosed to the public.
Under the plan, any materials or biological evidence of unknown origin or non-human origin would be subject to the power of eminent domain exercised by the U.S. Federal Government, meaning Lockheed Martin or any other aerospace company that might be in possession would be required to surrender them to the Government.
Liberation Times has learned of widespread concerns surrounding eminent domain language, posing a risk of aerospace companies losing invaluable materials. It is understood that an alternative mechanism is being proposed to replace this language, allowing the release of materials without necessitating companies to relinquish custody.
The Senate is set to end its recess on Monday, November 27, followed by the House returning a day later. This timeframe provides UAP advocates with increased opportunities to shape NDAA negotiations before the legislation is ultimately finalized.
After that, President Biden will have the authority to either sign it into law or exercise his veto power. It's worth noting, though, that the NDAA has a track record of successful passage for over 60 consecutive years.