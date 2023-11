© Mitch McConnell archives-TDN



"It's a shame that such monumental legislation is the victim of political brinkmanship. Neither of the detractors gives a hoot about serving the public interest and instead wants to use this amendment as leverage to get their own political interests codified.



"When supposed "leaders" like this use the American people's interests as their fodder, we should be reminded of what sparked the American Revolution in the first place. These individuals would be wise to remember that."

"We've got a problem. Russia or China may beat the United States to disclosing the facts around a non-human intelligence if we don't get our act together fast. This should be motivation enough for Republican leadership to fight for the UAP Disclosure Act.



"They should be doing everything in their power to get it passed expeditiously. I'm baffled."

Multiple sources have told Liberation Times that the Schumer-Rounds Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure Act is under severe threat from Republican leaders within the U.S. House and Senate.Liberation Times has learned that this week,, Chair of the House Armed Services Committee,, Chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,The two representatives have successfully, who are now backing their endeavors to either remove or significantly weaken the UAP Disclosure Act.The news came during the Thanksgiving holiday when representatives and senators were at home with their families. It comes two years after the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence thwarted extensive UAP language proposed by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Marco Rubio It is understood thatOne source familiar with the current NDAA conference process, which reconciles differences between House and Senate versions through negotiation, told Liberation Times:Sources suggest that despite the current challenges,It's worth noting that despite opposition from Republican leadership,Additionally, Liberation Times sources indicate that President Biden's National Security Advisor,, and Senior Presidential Advisor on Clean Energy Innovation,, could lead White House efforts to resist Republican leadership's attempts against the UAP Disclosure Act.The news indicates thatLiberation Times currently understands that separate UAP language, drafted for the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 by the Senate's Intelligence Committee, remains intact. Noteworthy elements of that language include the suspension of U.S. government funding for illicit UAP programs and the provision of legal amnesty to defense contractors suspected of possessing non-human craft or materials.The alleged stance of Republican leaders towards the UAP Disclosure Actrelated to retrieval and reverse engineering programs linked to craft of non-human origin, raising concerns about the participation of defense contractors and elements within the U.S. government.There is growing concern among insiders that suppressing UAP-related communication could potentially give an edge to adversaries possessing comparable information and evidence regarding the purported existence of non-human intelligence on Earth.Another source with knowledge of the current situation regarding the NDAA negotiations told Liberation Times:Unveiled publicly in July 2023 by Senate Majority Leader and Democrat Chuck Schumer, the UAP Disclosure Act proposes the creation of a Review Board dedicated to disclosing information and materials related to UAP.The Review Board would be composed of nine U.S. citizens nominated by President Biden and would have had the authority to assess and advise on the release of UAP information and records.Under the plan, any materials or biological evidence of unknown origin or non-human origin would be subject to the power of eminent domain exercised by the U.S. Federal Government, meaning Lockheed Martin or any other aerospace company that might be in possession would be required to surrender them to the Government.Liberation Times has learned of widespread concerns surrounding eminent domain language, posing a risk of aerospace companies losing invaluable materials.The Senate is set to end its recess on Monday, November 27, followed by the House returning a day later. This timeframe provides UAP advocates with increased opportunities to shape NDAA negotiations before the legislation is ultimately finalized.After that, President Biden will have the authority to either sign it into law or exercise his veto power. It's worth noting, though, that the NDAA has a track record of successful passage for over 60 consecutive years.