"John F. Kennedy's assassination left an indelible scar upon the American psyche. Everyone who was alive at the time can remember where they were on that day.
"Of all the legacies that my uncle left for our country, there is one that has not yet been fulfilled. During his term in office, he upheld a vision of America as a nation of peace, a vision that was abandoned after his death. For the next 60 years, we maintained a military empire, squandering trillions of dollars as our economy hollowed out and our health and infrastructure decayed.
"My promise to the American people is that I will put us back on the road to peace that JFK led us toward when, shortly before his death, he issued a national security order to withdraw American advisers from Vietnam. We will instead take a path back toward peace and prosperity for our country."On Nov. 22, the Kennedy campaign is launching a petition demanding President Biden keep his promise and release all JFK assassination documents as required by law.
As the petition explains, the 1992 Kennedy Records Assassination Act mandated the release of all records related to the JFK assassination by 2017. Trump refused to do it. Biden refused to do it. Kennedy asks, "What is so embarrassing that they're afraid to show the American public 60 years later?"
Trust in government is at an all-time low. Releasing the full, unredacted historical records will help to restore that trust. In the spirit of transparency, in the spirit of democracy, the Kennedy campaign asks Americans to call upon President Biden to obey the 1992 act and release the Kennedy assassination documents to the public.
Learn more at Kennedy24.com. Visit our press page here.