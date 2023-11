© 2023 Maxar Technologies via AP



Humanitarian organizations in Gaza say they primarily rely on the U.N. system and send their coordinates to the U.S. — and directly to the Israeli government

Deconfliction

Improving the system

more U.N. aid workers have been killed in Gaza this year than in any other conflict in the agency's history

The Biden administration has been providing Israel with the location of humanitarian groups in Gaza for weeks to prevent strikes against their facilities. But Israel has continued to hit such sites.because they feared speaking publicly would make it more difficult for aid groups to operate in Gaza.It's unclear if the U.S. has compiled a formal "no-strike" list or if it is providing one-off guidance. But officials have helped transmit coordinates of groups that provide food and medical care in Gaza and operate out of hospitals, smaller offices and live in guest houses. Among the sites provided to the Israeli government are medical facilities, including Al-Shifa hospital, parts of which Israeli forces took over on Nov. 15.State Dept.: Hostage deal would 'unlock' potential for more Gaza aidIn public statements, U.S. officials have stressed that aid groups are struggling to operate in the Gaza Strip because of Hamas, noting the militant group uses civilians as human shields and operates tunnels underneath hospitals.Butabout whether Washington has the political sway many in the administration want with Israel. And the divide is particularly stark given that the goal is"It could be that the Biden administration is trying behind the scenes ... but they probably aren't getting anywhere. When the Israelis feel that they're in an existential threat situation, the amount of American leverage drops," said Robert Ford, a former U.S. diplomat who served extensively in the Middle East, including under President Barack Obama.The National Security Council pointed to spokesperson John Kirby's previous comments during Monday's press conference, in which he told reporters the administration does not "want to see hospitals as battlegrounds."Those who've worked for aid groups in the region say Israel is deserting practices it has used previously to protect humanitarian groups.said a senior aid group official who has worked on previous crises across the region. "The IDF is familiar with deconfliction practices and has put a channel in place in previous conflicts."The U.S. is far from the only group providing such data to Israel. The main clearinghouse for so-called humanitarian deconfliction is the United Nations.— as a stopgap in an effort to prevent further civilian casualties under intensifying bombardment.Aid groups, particularly those working in hospitals in Gaza, saidThe Israel Defense Forces did not respond to requests for comment. Jessica Jennings, a spokesperson with USAID — the agency that supports some aid groups operating in Gaza — said the U.S. is "engaging" the United Nations and the Israeli government "on protecting humanitarian and civilian movements and infrastructure."But a U.N. official familiar with refugee operations in Gaza said, whether it's in life or in infrastructure, including ours,", who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations. "The response we get is, 'Well, your school is in the middle of what we consider to be a military or an operation area.'"David Satterfield, the U.S. special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, said at a public event with Al-Monitor that the administration asked Israel to create a "single, coordinated, functional deconfliction mechanism.", we impressed upon Israel that more had to be done," Satterfield said. "Israel does recognize the need and is acting."— using a longstanding arrangement called the Humanitarian Notification System — to prevent incidental attacks on civilians. HNS was used by Israel during the 2014 war with Hamas in Gaza. It is just one of several such systems that exist in conflict zones around the world.But last month, as aerial bombardments ratcheted up in Gaza, aid groups searched for additional communication channels to share their GPS coordinates and information about their work, including calling senior U.S. officials and members of Congress — hoping that Washington could help protect their workers, two of the people familiar with the matter said.Human Rights Watch said an Israeli airstrike hit an area behind the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza that killed two people, according to the United Nations."We shared our coordinates. We were asked [by the Israelis] to evacuate our guest house. We still, however, have staff sheltering there with their families and they are stuck and they're out of water and they are out of food," Alayyan said.It's unclear whether Israel is choosing to ignore the provided information or if the deconfliction systems are simply too patchy. Either possibility is alarming given that the Israel-Hamas war is already in its second month, with no end in sight.whose organization works in Gaza and who was granted anonymity because they feared for aid workers safety on the ground.makes deconfliction all the more important."Aid groups are crucial lifelines for Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire, and their leaders argue that it is critical that the parties at war, including the militants of Hamas, spare them.Humanitarian organizations and U.S. officials say the U.N. notification system needs to be improved.Despite the multiple channels for coordinate sharing,. While details of their deaths have not always been made available, U.N. and other aid groups have said that many of their staff have died in the course of living their everyday lives and outside of their official duties. (Those private activities are not reported to the notification system.)Asked if the U.N. notification system alerts Hamas to aid groups' activities and sites, a U.N. official familiar with the issue said the Gaza system tries to notify "all parties to a conflict, including non-state actor groups and other de facto authorities.""What we're seeing in terms of the scale of conflict now is very different than it was previously," the official said. "We are trying to streamline so [the Israelis] can, maybe under this environment, they don't get overwhelmed."Asked if the U.N. effort to help the Israelis better use the notification system was an indication that they were not doing it wellStill, the U.N. official and others familiar with the topic said the Israeli government appears willing to improve the system. "They are working with us," the U.N. official said.