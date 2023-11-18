© Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg



dollar and euro-denominated bonds

a US entity

most of the investment had come from the US and Europe

Israel has borrowed billions of dollars in recent weeksto help fund its war against Hamas but is having to payto get the deals over the line. Since Hamas's attack on October 7, Israel has raised more than $6bnThis has includedInvestors said recent bonds had been issued in so-called private placements, a process through which the securities are not offered to the public market but instead sold to select investors.However, bankers said they had priced in line with what they would expect from a public deal.Of two dollar bonds issued in November, Israel is paying coupons of 6.25 per cent and 6.5 per cent on bonds maturing in four and eight years' time. That is much higher than benchmark US Treasury yields, which ranged between 4.5 and 4.7 per cent when the bonds were issued. The deals wereIn contrast, Israel issued a 2033 dollar bond in January with a coupon of 4.5 per cent, a much smaller spread — or gap — above Treasury yields, which were 3.6 per cent at the time. Israel's bond issuances to help fund the war are viewed as controversial in some parts of the debt market.Whileto the country following the October 7 attacks, others view the fundraising as anathema, given the humanitarian cost of Israel's invasion of Gaza. Investors and analysts noted that the bumper issuance was done through private placements rather than via open syndications and roadshows, which are usually carried out when new bonds are launched.The reason for this, they said, could be. "The reality is that, for a lot of investors, Israel at the moment carries too much ESG [environmental, social and governance] risk, especially for some emerging market investors where Israel is off benchmark," said Thys Louw, emerging market debt portfolio manager at fund manager Ninety One.The spread on five-year credit default swaps has widened from under 60 basis points in early October to about 125 basis points on Friday.That compares with a spread of about 55 basis points for five-year CDS in Saudi Arabia, which has a lower credit rating from S&P."The market is still pricing a very high premium on Israel's international debt, given that the war is ongoing," said a strategist at one of the world's biggest investment banks who asked not to be named given the sensitive nature of the topic. "In particular,Israel's finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment., owing to its strong public finances and interest from investors specialising both in emerging and developed markets. ButJPMorgan said this week it expected Israel to run a budget deficit of 4.5 per cent next year, up from a previous forecast of 2.9 per cent. That could bring the government's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio to about 63 per cent by the end of next year compared with 57.4 per cent before the war, the bank said.The Bank of Israel has already downgraded its growth forecasts for the economy this year from 3 per cent to 2.3 per cent, and the cost of the war remains highly uncertain.A minus credit rating from S&P, is trading at a chunky discount to countries with similar credit ratings such as South Korea, which has a dollar bond maturing in five years with a current yield of 4.8 per cent."Israel's bonds look extremely cheap," said Paul McNamara, lead manager on emerging market debt strategies at GAM.Brazil, which has a triple B minus credit rating from S&P, six rungs lower than Israel, issued a seven-year dollar paper this week in its first-ever foreign currency sustainable bond with a yield of 6.5 per cent., has sold more than $1bn of bonds since October 7, almost doubling the amount it had raised for the year.Dani Naveh, chief executive of Israel Bonds, told the Financial Times thatIsrael Bonds at present offer a 5-year term with a rate of 5.44 per cent and a 10-year term with a rate of 5.6 per cent."We have never faced such huge support, in terms of the numbers or the scope of investments, by so many people," said Naveh. "It allows the ministry of finance in Israel to raise billions of dollars of additional debt to fulfil all its special missions following the war."