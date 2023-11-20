The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday, had received information about an unidentified flying object near the Imphal airport. Soon after that, the AF appointed two of it's Rafale fighter jets for the search operation.According to the media reports, the unidentied flying object in question was spotted around 2:30 pm on Sunday, which had also resulted in delayed operations of few of the commercial flights.Defence sources were quoted in a report by ANI, 'Soon after information about the UFO near the Imphal airport was received, a Rafale fighter aircraft from a nearby airbase was scrambled to go and search for the UFO'.They further added, 'The aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carried out low-level flying over the suspected area to look for the UFO but it did not find anything there'They also said, 'The agencies concerned are trying to find out the details of the UFO as there are videos of the UFO over the Imphal airport'.Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the Eastern Command said, 'IAF activated its Air Defence response mechanism based on visual inputs from Imphal airport. The small object was not seen thereafter.'