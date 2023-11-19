© TruthPress

California, Colorado, New Hampshire, Oregon, Illinois, Washington, Idaho, Indiana, Georgia, Florida

A fatal respiratory illness sickening dogs across the United States is puzzling the veterinarian community after the illness has yet to be identified.Dr. Lindsey Ganzer the owner of North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado has reported at her animal hospital alone she has seen 30 cases of the mysterious illness.According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture theVets have reported the illness does not respond to traditional antibiotics which has resulted in dozens of dogs dying from the unknown respiratory illness.A mysterious respiratory illness has sickened dogs in several U.S. states and left others dead as veterinarians encourage dog owners to exercise caution andAccording to TODAY,In addition to coughing, sneezing,have also been observed, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Dogs who exhibit symptoms may also test negative for common causes of respiratory illnesses.Officials said that dogs are most likely to contract the illness by coming into contact with other dogs, with places such as dog parks, kennels and groomers posing a larger risk.As of right now, there are ten states with confirmed cases of the mysterious outbreak and they are the following: