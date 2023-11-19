Dr. Lindsey Ganzer the owner of North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado has reported at her animal hospital alone she has seen 30 cases of the mysterious illness.
Ganzer sampled the unknown respiratory illness but it tested negative for any known viruses and bacteria.
According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture the symptoms of the new illness are "Coughing, sneezing, discharge from the eyes or nose, trouble breathing and fatigue."
Vets have reported the illness does not respond to traditional antibiotics which has resulted in dozens of dogs dying from the unknown respiratory illness.
A mysterious respiratory illness has sickened dogs in several U.S. states and left others dead as veterinarians encourage dog owners to exercise caution and limit contact with other dogs.
According to TODAY, the pneumonia-like illness starts as a cough and gradually worsens, with the illness also being resistant to antibiotics. In addition to coughing, sneezing, discharge from the eyes or nose, trouble breathing and fatigue have also been observed, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Dogs who exhibit symptoms may also test negative for common causes of respiratory illnesses.
Officials said that dogs are most likely to contract the illness by coming into contact with other dogs, with places such as dog parks, kennels and groomers posing a larger risk.
As of right now, there are ten states with confirmed cases of the mysterious outbreak and they are the following:
- California, Colorado, New Hampshire, Oregon, Illinois, Washington, Idaho, Indiana, Georgia, Florida