Fifteen government departments have been monitoring the social media activity of potential critics and compiling "secret files" in order to block them from speaking at public events, the Observer can reveal.Under the guidelines issued in each department, including the departments ofThe guidelines are designed to prevent anyone who has criticised the government in the previous three to five years from speaking at government-organised conferences and other events.In September, the Observer revealed howbecause they were judged to have been critical of government policy. Many more education experts and school staff have since uncovered files of their critical social media posts held by the department.However, it has now become clear that the practice is widespread across government and is probably. The scale of the monitoring was uncovered by human rights experts at law firm Leigh Day and shared with the Observer.The revelations will be hugely embarrassing forand has slammed universities for allowing students to "no platform" experts with whom they disagree.Tessa Gregory, partner at Leigh Day, who is pursuing legal action against the government on behalf of at least two experts, said: "This is likely to have impacted large numbers of individuals, many of whom won't know civil servants hold secret files on them. Such practices are extremely dangerous."Gregory maintains thatBut he said far more will be unaware they ever failed secret vetting.He said: "The full extent of this is shocking and probably not fully known. I was lucky enough to be given clearcut, obvious evidence. It's truly awful."Kaszeta hired Leigh Day to take the government to judicial review, prompting the disclosure of evidence on its surveillance policies, and finally a confirmation in August that 15 departments had withdrawn these guidelines pending a Cabinet Office review. He received a public apology in July."I don't have a duty of impartiality. Nor should I," Kaszeta added. "Trying to extend the civil service code to me because I was merely going to talk to an audience with a handful of civil servants is utterly wrong. I'm not a revolutionary Trotskyite."The Observer has seen details of the monitoring guidelines used in several government departments.Defra, DCMS and the Department for Business and Trade all stated that as well as searching social media, officials should do a background check on Google, and useful search terms would include "criticism of government or prime minister".DCMS recommended viewing "a minimum of five to 10 pages of results" covering a period of three to five years.DfE had specific guidance for vetting speakers at its stronger practice hubs - a network for nursery staff across England. This states thatThe DfE's departmental guidance, seen by the Observer, recommended a Google search on proposed external speakers going back five years as well as social media checks. But in response to an FoI request from the campaign group Privacy International last year, the DfE said three times that it "does not conduct monitoring, investigations or intelligence gathering on members of the public".Caroline Wilson Palow, legal director at Privacy International, which has been investigating social media monitoring by the government for many months, said: "If the government is blacklisting people for using their right to free expression in a very valid way then that is very dangerous."She added:Lib Dem peer Lord Wallace of Saltaire, who convened a debate in the Lords on government social media vetting after Kaszeta's blacklisting, said:He added that vetting experts was "the opposite of diversity and inclusion" and a "huge waste of civil servants' time".Jonathan Wolff, the Alfred Landecker professor of values and public policy at the University of Oxford, said: "It's, or petulance, or both, to refuse to listen to people on one issue because they've criticised you on another."Smita Jamdar, partner at law firm Shakespeare Martineau who has been advising universities on how not to fall foul of the government's new higher education "free speech tsar", said: "The double standards here are astonishing."A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said: "AsHe added: "The government is committed to protecting free speech. We are reviewing the guidance and have temporarily withdrawn it to prevent any misinterpretation of the rules."