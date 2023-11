© British Museum/Dr Sebastien Rey



created a feature known as the "Ventu

ri" effect

,

something that would not be theorised by scientists until the late 18th century

Ancient Sumerians invented a "civilisation-saving" water channel 4,000 years ago, a British Museum dig has revealed. Archaeologists working at the ruined city of Girsu in Iraq have discovered the true function of a mysterious structure created by the civilisation. The inhabitants of the ancient city appeared to have devised a structure that created a feature known as the "Venturi" effect, something that would not be theorised by scientists until the late 18th century.

Ebru Torun, an architect and conservationist working with the British Museum team in Iraq, said: "When you do this to water it's going to go further, it's going to accelerate. They knew all the key factors, they knew what they were doing."

Dr Sebastien Rey, an archaeologist and the project's leader in Iraq, explained: "They are struggling for one thing and that is water. All of the texts tell us about the crisis." He added: "It is not just a bridge, it's an anti-drought machine, anti-collapse."

Dr Rey spoke between bounds across the spoil heaps of past excavations in the pre-dawn twilight, before the merciless sun of the Iraqi autumn makes work unbearable for the British Museum team and the 40-strong cohort of villagers digging through 4,000 years of dust. The team is based in the region which gave rise to the world's first civilization.

According to ancient writings, it was part of an order maintained by gods who in turn were maintained by sacrifice and libations, but when the gods abandoned Girsu, the Sumerians were forced to effect their own salvation. The device deployed to preserve their way of life is about 130 feet long, 33 feet wide and with 11-foot-high walls arranged in two opposing curves bending outwards.

It dwarfs the workmen in keffiyeh who straddle the structure, working to shore it up with soft river clay now used as a cheap material by local farmers as it once was by the Sumerians. The twin buildings appeared so purposeless to archaeologists, with more daring theories suggesting that it might have been a bizarrely arranged temple.

Quartered in the concrete compound in the village of Nasr, experts working on the British Museum's ongoing Girsu Project, which is funded by Getty, have flown drone flights and tested the soil to establish that the structure functioned as a water acceleration device. The latest research conducted in this remote corner of Iraq, its least populated province, have now revealed the structure's true purpose.

The Girsu structure is one such flume, which would have accelerated water flow and forced the water to more distant locations downstream where it was needed, including the neighbouring administrative capital of Lagash. In modern-day Girsu, the only signs of water are the scars of desiccated wadis cut into the yellow dust, the remains of homes, temples and palace walls reduced by time and the desert rains first to slurry, then powder.

Their desperation is revealed by archaeological evidence, which shows that they redirected all water courses into a single canal and through the device to maximise flow. The palace gradually unearthed with each journey of workman's wheelbarrow would have been familiar to the ancients.

But, according to Ms Torun, the flume bridge is something entirely and excitingly new. The structure used principles that would later be known as the Venturi effect, which the Sumerians appear to have been aware of. There is evidence that the structure was known to the Sumerians millennia before it was thought to have been created.