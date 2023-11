© Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu/Getty Images



Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly toldthat Tehran won't get directly involved in the militant group's war with Israel, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing senior Iranian and Hamas officials with direct knowledge of the talks.The Iranian leader was surprised by the October 7 attacks by Hamas that triggered the ongoing conflict, the agency added.Khamenei and Haniyeh reportedly discussed the war during a face-to-face meeting earlier this month in Tehran.Barring such an attack,according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Khamenei directed Haniyeh to silence the Hamas leaders who have called for Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, to fully join the battle against Israel.Mohanad Hage Ali, an expert on Hezbollah at the Carnegie Middle East Center think tank in Beirut, said the October 7 attacks forced allies of Hamas to make tough choices on confronting foes with superior firepower. "When you wake up the bear with such an attack, it's quite difficult for your allies to stand in the same position as you," he told Reuters.More than 11,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the war began, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "demolish Hamas." He has also accused Iran of being complicit in the October 7 attacks.Netanyahu told reporters late last month: "In fighting Hamas and the Iranian axis of terror, Israel is fighting the enemies of civilization itself."US forces have launched a series of airstrikes against militant groups linked to Iran after blaming them for a series of rocket and drone attacks against American military bases in Iraq and Syria. However, Hezbollah and other Hamas allies have stopped short of large-scale operations that might escalate the crisis.Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif called on the group's 'Axis of Resistance' allies to join the fight after the October 7 attacks. Reuters saidOne senior official told the outlet that Hamas wanted Hezbollah to strike deeper into Israel with its rocket attacks, but Hezbollah believed such tactics "would lead Israel to lay waste to Lebanon without halting its attack on Gaza."