The ship's size and sophistication imply a society with extensive maritime knowledge and resources.

an era that is generally quite poor in terms of archaeological finds

In Leka, a municipality in Norway's Trøndelag county, archaeologists have uncovered Scandinavia's oldest identified ship burial, dating back to around 700 AD.This summer, archaeologists carried out a small survey of the 60-meter mound Herlaugshaugen, a site mentioned in Snorre's royal sagas as the final resting place of King Herlaug.Herlaugshaugen is one of the country's largest burial mounds. In the late 1700s, it was excavated three times. According to reports,"Unfortunately, these findings disappeared already in the early 1920s. The skeleton was once displayed at Trondheim Cathedral School as King Herlaug, but no one knows where it ended up," explained Geir Grønnesby, project leader from NTNU Science Museum.The aim was to date the pile and find out if it contained a ship. They carried out the surveys on behalf of the National Archives, and in collaboration with Trøndelag County Municipality.The team became extremely excited when theyAccording to Geir Grønnesby, archaeologist and project manager of research at the NTNU Science Museum, the discoveryThis discoveryThe development of the ship has been. We cannot say that the Viking Age started earlier based on this dating, but Grønnesby says that you do not build such a large ship without having a reason for it.Grønnesby added, "The ship grave: "Because when one builds somewhat large ships, it is usually because one is going to travel a distance with them."From the investigations at Herlaugshaugen. Photo: Geir Grønnesby, NTNU Science Museum. Connections to the Elite in Sweden & EnglandThere has been speculation about a connection between these sites and Namdalen, Norway, which has similar large mounds. Namdalen is home to roughly 10% of Norway's large burial mounds.in England, another important Merovingian site. Researchers are eager to delve deeper into these possible historical ties.