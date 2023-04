© Julian Richards/University of York



T. Löffelmann et al. Sr analyses from only known Scandinavian cremation cemetery in Britain illuminate early Viking journey with horse and dog across the North Sea. PLOS ONE. Published online February 1, 2023. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0280589.

Vikings brought horses and dogs to the British Isles from Scandinavia, a new study suggests.A chemical analysis of bone fragments from a cemetery in England provides the first solid scientific evidence of animals traveling with Vikings across the North Sea , scientists report February 1 in PLOS ONE.In previous work, radiocarbon dating of femur, skull and rib fragments revealed that the inhabitants all died sometime between the eighth and 10th centuries. That, thanks to the ninth-century Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, which records that a Viking army wintered near the site that year.Where the animals came from has been a mystery. Norse raiders are known to have stolen horses from people in England around the time. And researchers have generally thought that Viking boats at the time were too small to allow for much transport of animals from Scandinavia to the British Isles.In the new work, Tessi Löffelmann and colleagues turned to certain forms, or isotopes, of strontium to unravel the individuals' provenance. The element accumulates in bones over time through diet, leaving a distinct signature of where an individual has lived (SN: 4/2/19)."One of the joys of isotope analysis is that you are able to really pinpoint things that previously we could discuss endlessly," says Marianne Moen, an archeologist at the University of Oslo who was not involved in the study. Using strontium to analyze more cremated remains, which can elude common forms of isotope analysis including carbon and nitrogen, "is the next logical chapter for understanding prehistoric mobility."Isotope analysis helped reveal where these individuals lived and when they died, but it couldn't answer why the dog, horse and pig made the journey to England in the first place. That's where historical records can help, says Löffelmann, of Durham University in England and Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium.For Löffelmann,she says. "They were important to what the person was.... They went through life together, and now they're going through death."