Commercial spaceflight companies like SpaceX have made space travel more accessible, and allow more research for future missions to the moon and Mars, astronauts said.A robotic space chemist could create oxygen on Mars using materials from the planet's surface, Chinese researchers behind the project say."Oxygen supply must be the top priority for any human activity on Mars, because rocket propellants and life support systems consume substantial amounts of oxygen, which cannot be replenished from the Martian atmosphere," the researchers wrote . "Here we demonstrate a robotic artificial-intelligence chemist for automated synthesis and intelligent optimization of catalysts for the oxygen evolution reaction from Martian meteorites."Further, a robotic chemist could eliminate the need for humans to oversee the processes."We have developed a robotic AI system that has a chemistry brain," said University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei scientist Jun Jiang, who led the study. "We think our machine can make use of compounds in Martian ores without human guidance."This was not the first experiment to test how to create oxygen on Mars "There's zero obstacle to scaling this up," Michael Hect, the head of MOXIE told Nature, adding "you can produce two to three kilograms an hour."Each astronaut aboard the International Space Station needs about 840 grams of oxygen a day to survive, according to NASA Meanwhile, Jiang said his robot could form more than just oxygen."Different chemicals can be made by this robot," he said, noting that it could create a method to produce plant fertilizer."Maybe lunar soil is another direction," Jiang added.