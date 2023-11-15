© Reuters



Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that Recep Tayyip Erdogan's accusation of fascism against Israel was "absurd,"Scholz told a press conference.Erdogan is due to hold talks with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.But the visit,, is proving controversial over the Turkish leader's accusations against Israel and his characterization of Hamas as "liberators" fighting for their land.Erdogan has been an increasingly vocal critic of Israel's war against Gaza-rulers Hamas, triggered after the gunmen's deadly attack on October 7 that Israel said killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.The Turkish leader has accused Israel of committing war crimes as it heavily bombards Hamas-ruled Gaza, where the death toll has mounted past 11,000, according to the health authorities run by Hamas in the territory.But he underlined that it was important to keep talking at the toughest of times to make progress on various issues.