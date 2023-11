© AP



The Pentagon has quietly increased military assistance to Israel, fulfilling requests for additional laser-guided missiles for its Apache gunship fleet, 155mm shells, night-vision devices, bunker-buster munitions, and new army vehicles, Bloomberg quoted an internal Defence Department list, dated late October and titled "Israel Senior Leader" requests, currently circulating within the Pentagon as saying.The military aid to Israel. Despite increasing caution from Biden administration officials, advising Israel to minimize civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, the supply of weapons continues.The document reviewed by Bloomberg News indicates that the arms requested by Israel in its conflict with Hamas, designated as a terrorist group by the US and European Union,As of late October, deliveries included allMeanwhile, the Israeli army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas, claiming the militant group conceals military operations in the hospital complex. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it had refrained from entering.It said on Wednesday its forces were conducting a "precise" operation against Hamas in a specific area of the complex while taking steps to avoid harm to civilians.Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath Shifa Hospital, the largest in the besieged territory. Both Hamas and Shifa hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.Israeli defence officials also said they will allow fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip for humanitarian operations. That announcement came hours after the United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees said its fuel reserves in Gaza ran dry on Tuesday.following Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that set off the war, saying the militant group would divert any fuel for its own use.Fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in northern Gaza has caused 200,000 people to flee south in the past 10 days, the U.N. humanitarian agency said Tuesday. More than two-thirds of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began.More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.More than 1,200 people in Israel died, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by Palestinian militants.