vvvvvv
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

According to the US agency, the earthquake, with its epicenter in the southern Indian Ocean, struck at around 0700GMT.

Its depth was recorded at nearly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The earthquake came days after a major earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit the South Asian nation of Nepal. Around 150 people were killed following the strong tremor in the landlocked Himalayan nation.