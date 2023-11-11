mmmm
At least 20 animals including goats and sheep perished after lightning struck a cattle shed in Narla village of Rajouri district.

Officials said that the lightning hit the cattle shed of Mohammad Aslam son of Mohammad Miyaan resident of Mazra in Narla village.

In the incident, they said, 20 domesticated animals that include goats and sheep perished causing massive damage to the family.

People from the area have appealed to the Government to provide financial aid to the affected family.