"Opium cultivation fell across all parts of the country, from 233,000 hectares to just 10,800 hectares in 2023.
The decrease has led to a corresponding 95 per cent drop in the supply of opium, from 6,200 tons in 2022 to just 333 tons in 2023," a new research brief read.
The Taliban pledged to wipe out poppy cultivation after they came to power in August 2021 and imposed a ban in April 2022. Revenues from poppy harvesting by Afghan farmers fell by more than $1 billion to $110 million this year.
Comment: This has been achieved at a time when the country has been suffering serious economic issues, in addition to the threat of famine. And the situation was made even worse after the US stole $7 billion of the Afghan Central Banks reserves.
UN envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva said nearly 80% of the Afghan population depended on agriculture. This means that Afghanistan needs more investment to provide farmers with opportunities away from opium.
This is not coincidence.