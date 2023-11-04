Six people have lost their lives following heavy downpours witnessed in major parts of the country.Three of the victims include an 85-year-old grandmother and two candidates of the just completed KCPE exams who died after they were swept away by heavy torrents in Elwak Mandera County.Another victim died after a house collapsed in the Kisauni area of Mombasa County on Thursday night while the other two victims died in Kwale and Meru counties.