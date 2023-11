© BLOOMBERG



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni claimed that Ukraine's allies are growing tired of the country's ongoing conflict with Russia and slammed the European Union for failing to do more to combat the migration crisis at Italy's southern border in a hoax phone call with Russian pranksters.The right-wing Italian leader divulged her thoughts on several issues facing Europe and the wider region to the Russian duo Vovan and Lexus — also known as Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksej Stolyarov —into compromising situations.The pairin the prank call that dates back to Sept. 18, days before Meloni was due to meet with African leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.During the 13-minute conversation, the Italian prime ministershe added.MeloniThe conversation turned to"The situation is very difficult on all fronts, the humanitarian situation, the logistical situation, the security situation. Andshe added.The Italian prime minister was particularly critical of EU leaders who she claimed had consistently been reluctant to accept responsibility for the migrant crisis and offer assistance to those on the frontline."For a long time, Europe thought it could solve the problem by leaving Italy alone. What it doesn't understand is that it's impossible.Meloni told the Russian pranksters."But the problem is thatshe added.She further scolded Brussels for claiming that it understands the issues affecting Italy, "butA statement from the Chigi Palace to the La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday said Meloni's office "regrets having been misled by an impostor who passed himself off as the president of the African Union Commission and who was put in telephone contact with Prime Minister Meloni."The episodein the context of the intense commitment developed in those hours by Prime Minister Meloni to strengthen relations with the African leaders with whom she had important meetings on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly between Sept. 19-21," it added.Alexei Stolyarov, the prankster who posed as the African official, praised Meloni's frankness in an exchange with Reuters."Unfortunately, unlike her, many European politicians behave like some kind of programmed robot and express points of view that are only voiced in their own circles," he told the news agency.