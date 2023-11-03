Puppet Masters
Speaker Johnson suggests diverting IRS funding for Israel aid: 'Immediate and urgent need'
Fox News
Tue, 31 Oct 2023 14:36 UTC
"My intention and my desire in the first draft of this bill is to take some of the money that has been set aside for building and bulking up the IRS right now," he said, and repurpose it for aid to Israel.
"They have about $67 billion in that fund and we'll try to take the $14.5 [billion] necessary for this immediate and urgent need," Johnson said of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas that started on Oct. 7 after terrorists killed, kidnapped and assaulted Israeli, American and other citizens at a festival.
When asked how "united" the Republican Conference was on the providing funding to Israel in its war efforts, Johnson said the GOP was "100 percent united."
"I hope the Democrats will be as well," Johnson added.
House Republicans have rolled out a bill giving $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, while cutting into cash President Joe Biden allocated toward the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last year.
The 13-page bill released on Monday would completely offset the foreign aid by rescinding those funds from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year. Specifically, it targets some of the $80 billion the package gave to the IRS.
The new Speaker is expected to hold a vote on the Israel aid bill on Thursday.
It will likely put Democrats in a tough spot between the political fallout of rejecting Israel aid and the bill's removal of funds from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
The bill puts Johnson at odds with the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House, both of which are pushing for Israel aid to be tied with dollars for Ukraine's defense against Russia.
Johnson became Speaker after a series of votes that saw former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy ousted and Steve Scalise, R-La., drop out of the race entirely. Johnson received support from former President Donald Trump, who urged Republicans to "get it done, fast" ahead of a potential House speaker vote.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Speaker Johnson suggests diverting IRS funding for Israel aid: 'Immediate and urgent need'
- Flooding, hail and rain in Saudi Arabia
- Dem mayors begging Biden for help with migrant surge reject $1.4 billion aid, want $5 billion instead
- Five killed as floods hit Italy's Tuscany region
- Best of the Web: What is the expected role of Hezbollah in the Gaza war?
- EU lost $1.5 trillion in revenue due to anti-Russia sanctions
- Iceland's 'exceptional' volcanic unrest continues, 800 earthquakes yesterday, 10,500 since swarm began on October 25th
- US drones flying over Gaza strip to 'help in hostage rescue efforts', anonymous officials claim
- CNN claims that Assad agreed to send missile system to Hezbollah, as MSM fabricates case for US involvement and for attack on Syria
- Bahrain parliament says ambassador to Israel 'recalled'
- Anti-Israel protesters disrupt Blinken's US Senate testimony
- If the army says 'fight the war', Russians agree - If the Kremlin says 'stop', Russians agree on conditions the army decides
- Israeli military censorship hides the truth from you
- Civil war 2.0? A troubling number of Americans believe political violence is acceptable
- Iran calls for oil and food embargo on Israel
- Russia warns Israel about attacks on Syria
- Melting down our history, one statue at a time
- Anti-lockdown goes mainstream
- North Korea sends Russia 1 million artillery rounds, factories working at full capacity to meet demand
- Israel has no right to self-defense as an occupying state, as per UN ICJ ruling in 2004 - Russia
- Speaker Johnson suggests diverting IRS funding for Israel aid: 'Immediate and urgent need'
- Best of the Web: What is the expected role of Hezbollah in the Gaza war?
- US drones flying over Gaza strip to 'help in hostage rescue efforts', anonymous officials claim
- CNN claims that Assad agreed to send missile system to Hezbollah, as MSM fabricates case for US involvement and for attack on Syria
- Bahrain parliament says ambassador to Israel 'recalled'
- Israeli military censorship hides the truth from you
- Civil war 2.0? A troubling number of Americans believe political violence is acceptable
- Iran calls for oil and food embargo on Israel
- Russia warns Israel about attacks on Syria
- Israel has no right to self-defense as an occupying state, as per UN ICJ ruling in 2004 - Russia
- Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty after waiting 23 years for 'irresponsible' US to ratify, Medvedev issues warning to 'enemy' Poland
- 'Nobody believes in our victory like I do.' Inside Volodymyr Zelensky's struggle to keep Ukraine in the fight
- Russian defense minister Shoigu: 'Ukraine is losing'
- US could deploy 'peacekeepers' in Gaza - Bloomberg
- Gaza horror can't be justified - Putin
- Marine Corps Central Command cancels 248th ball due to 'unforeseen operational commitments' - CENTCOM remit covers Middle East
- Israeli attack on refugee camp 'an atrocity' - UN
- Israel's goal to open Ben Gurion Canal
- Jewish anti-Semitism towards Arabs was Hamas's strategic opportunity on October 7 - Still Is*
- Good start: Jordan recalls ambassador from Israel to protest carnage in war with Hamas
- Dem mayors begging Biden for help with migrant surge reject $1.4 billion aid, want $5 billion instead
- EU lost $1.5 trillion in revenue due to anti-Russia sanctions
- Anti-Israel protesters disrupt Blinken's US Senate testimony
- If the army says 'fight the war', Russians agree - If the Kremlin says 'stop', Russians agree on conditions the army decides
- Melting down our history, one statue at a time
- Anti-lockdown goes mainstream
- North Korea sends Russia 1 million artillery rounds, factories working at full capacity to meet demand
- Tory ministerial aide sacked over call for Gaza ceasefire
- Houthis confirms joining Israel-Gaza conflict
- Former North Dakota state senator indicted on federal child pornography charges
- George Soros 'hates humanity' - Elon Musk
- Flashback: Dismay as progressive rabbis back 'apartheid' letter
- US Air Force reports failed test of the Minuteman III ballistic missile due to 'anomaly'
- Best of the Web: Panama Canal to further reduce traffic in coming months due to unprecedented drought, delays push cost of shipping, US LNG to record highs
- UN agency: Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children
- UK Met police anti-drug chief faces sack after failing to pass drug test after allegation he smoked cannabis DAILY
- Belgian unions refuse to handle arms shipments for Israel 'while genocide is underway'
- Chechen leader issues death threat to would-be rioters
- US regime change activist named Web Summit CEO after founder forced out for condemning Israeli 'war crimes'
- Corporate America finally realizes that getting 'woke' is bad for business
- A 3,400-year-old pyramid from the Scythian-Saka period found in Kazakhstan
- Nutrient-rich seaweed was staple of European diet for thousands of years, study of dental plaque reveals
- Rare 2,100-year-old gold coin bears name of obscure ruler from pre-Roman Britain
- Archaeologists discover 7,000-year-old tiger shark-tooth knives in Indonesia
- Ancient rock carvings revealed by receding Amazon river waters re-emerge amid drought
- Climate change impacted human population numbers in the Neolithic and Bronze Age, study suggests
- When did humans start burying their dead?
- Oxford was murder capital of late medieval England, and students were to blame
- Neanderthals might not be the separate species we always thought, study claims
- 'A Neolithic feat of engineering': Orkney dig reveals ruins of huge tomb with 14 skeletons
- 'Sensational' hoard of Bronze Age jewelry discovered in Switzerland
- Amazonian rainforest hides thousands of records of ancient indigenous communities under its forest canopy
- Neanderthals carried genes acquired from ancient interactions with 'cousins' of modern humans
- Stonehenge Altar Stone did not come from Wales - research
- A 4,000-year-old treasure map of France
- More evidence that humans were in North America over 20,000 years ago
- Stash of ancient bombs discovered at Badaling Great Wall in Beijing
- Declassified Soviet files reveal horror crimes of Ukrainian Nazi collaborators
- An extraordinary archaeological discovery in Spain
- Homicides peaked 4,000 years ago
- Is the jet stream changing?
- Mechanism for how sunflowers follow the sun discovered
- Video shows 'uncontacted' Indonesia tribe confront 'green energy' nickel mine bulldozer
- Massive anomaly within Earth's mantle may be remnant of collision that formed moon
- Asteroid dust caused 15-year winter that killed dinosaurs: Study
- Best of the Web: NOAA scientists finally admit their solar cycle 25 predictions are WRONG, peak is approaching faster than expected
- Did nature have a hand in the formation of the Great Sphinx?
- Record-breaking quantum computer has more than 1000 qubits
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Witches, Comets and Planetary Cataclysms
- First-ever mouse embryos grown in Space, Japan scientists report
- Uranus aurora discovery offers clues to habitable icy worlds, gas planets hotter than models predict
- Russia to have space station in orbit by 2027, ISS is 'getting old' - Putin
- Brazil scientists developing new 'vaccine' for cocaine addiction
- Neutron star collision caught forging heavy metals in a JWST first
- Curiosity rover finds new evidence of ancient Mars rivers, a key signal for life
- Ancient landscape not seen for 14 million years discovered beneath Antarctic ice
- New study reveals source of largest ever Mars quake
- In 1952, a group of three 'stars' vanished. Astronomers still can't find them
- Astronomers spot record-breaking radio signal that took 8 billion years to reach Earth: "Mind-blowing"
- Best of the Web: 3-year solar cycle anomaly during Maunder Minimum discovered in centuries-old texts from Korea
- Flooding, hail and rain in Saudi Arabia
- Five killed as floods hit Italy's Tuscany region
- Iceland's 'exceptional' volcanic unrest continues, 800 earthquakes yesterday, 10,500 since swarm began on October 25th
- Snow cover in the U.S. Lower 48 is at record levels as November starts
- Storm Ciarán: 'Major incident' declared as storm batters parts of UK, Channel Islands and France - wind gusts of 110mph
- Eruption at Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- Eruption of Eurasia's tallest active volcano sends ash columns above a Russian peninsula
- 'Some people have lost everything': 200 wildfires blaze across New South Wales and Queensland, Australia
- Child killed in dog attack in northeast Spokane, Washington
- Surfer mauled to death by massive great white shark in South Australia
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Timor island - USGS
- New fire season starting: Southern California's Highland Fire forces evacuations as it explodes to 1,200 acres
- Severe rainstorms flood the streets of Milan, Italy
- Row crop harvest grinds to a halt after rain, snow and cold hit northern US Plains
- South African residents wake up to snow-covered mountains, gardens in spring
- Man killed in unprovoked dog attack, South Carolina deputies say
- Powerful 6.6-earthquake strikes off coast of Chile and felt in neighboring Argentina
- Earthquake hits with 'sound like thunder' and 'bang' that mystifies residents in Wales
- Flood sweeps away 3 people in central province of Vietnam
- Tropical Storm Pilar slamming portions of Central America with up to 10-15 inches of rain
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of the city of Jóia, Brazil on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and nearby states on October 26
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on October 23
- Meteor fireball over New York and surrounding region on October 23
- Meteor fireball over California on October 18
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on October 13
- Explosive meteor streaked across the sky of 3 states in the northeast region of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on October 1
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on September 26
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and the Netherlands on September 24
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on September 22
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on September 22
- Meteor fireball over France on September 16
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on September 16
- Meteor fireball over Minnesota and nearby states on September 14
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (Sept. 13)
- Meteor fireball over Italy on September 10
- Meteor fireball over Canary Islands, Spain on September 10
- Meteor fireball over France on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Spain (September 8)
- Bill Gates pushes digital ID for newborns in Kenya as critics warn of surveillance risk
- COVID-19, flu vaccines taken together linked to stroke risk
- How the COVID vaccine could harm your gut, leading to brain fog and autoimmune disease
- Children who get Covid shot are infectious for same amount of time as non-vaccinated, study finds
- 8-year-old Israeli 'poster child' for COVID vaccines dies of sudden cardiac arrest
- Winter death toll worst in 30 years, reports the BBC. What, worse than in the 'pandemic'?
- What's behind the 26% rise in heart failure deaths, 22% rise in cirrhosis deaths and 19% rise in diabetes deaths?
- Chinese scientists discover EIGHT never-before-seen viruses
- 'Extremely rare' case of dengue virus found in California
- Fast-Food Graveyard - Sickened for Profit
- Outbreak of diphtheria kills 600 in Nigeria
- Americans will spend half their lives taking prescription drugs, study finds
- Trans women taking hormones 'up to 95 percent more likely to suffer heart disease'
- Best of the Web: Study finds Covid vaccines damage ALL hearts
- MHRA finally admits it failed to test the safety of mass manufactured Covid vaccine batches
- Scientists are 'shocked' and 'alarmed' at what's in the mRNA shots
- Dr. Bryan Ardis | The 10 things you need to know - healthcare, hospital, Covid-19, nicotine, magnesium, vaccines, sleep, venom, medication, deep state's control - In studio interview
- Top U.S. Government vaccine adviser refuses to get latest Covid shot as he warns of long term impact of myocarditis
- I traded veganism for a diet of meat and butter — and I feel better than ever
- All cell phones pose radiation threat - Russian regulator
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Is Putin autistic? Or just gifted?
- Modern art is the resentful destruction of beauty
- Best of the Web: The illusions of abstract philosophy: Thought is never deep
- Best of the Web: The Internet is a brain with schizophrenia
- The 'White Man's Burden': Western liberalism as the new imperialism
- Best of the Web: To err Is human... but not for me
- It's time the West admitted free speech is dead
- Cancel culture is losing to small-town values
- Best of the Web: I've studied more than 5,000 near death experiences. My research has convinced me without a doubt that there's life after death
- SOTT Focus: My Journey From Illness And Despair Towards Truth And God
- Religious liberty in the United States: An inalienable right
- The cruelty of Canada's euthanasia policy
- Best of the Web: The collapse will be mental
- Do organs have a mind of their own?
- Best of the Web: The psychology of psychopaths - Predators who walk among us
- Did you work on a secret government UFO program? The Pentagon is ready to believe you
- US Nuclear Regulatory Commission confirms that it takes UFO threats 'seriously' and coordinates with federal partners
- Pentagon's UFO office prepares to release more information on February shootdowns following its latest report
- The hacker who breached NASA to prove that UFOs exist
- Uncovering the secret of Skinwalker Ranch
- 'Technology surprise': Are China, Russia ahead of us in UFO retrieval, research?
- Goldie Hawn reveals alien encounter: 'They touched my face'
- 'Devil Monkey': Some guy allegedly recorded Bigfoot and it's outright creepy as hell
- Former head of US gov't UFO program confirms gov't possesses advanced craft of unknown origin
- Colorado couple's video sparks 'bigfoot' speculation
- UFO Sighting? Strange pill-shaped object over North Carolina sparks speculation
- UFOs in Brazil, the official story
- It's time to hear from social scientists about UFOs
- The Congressional UFO language debate and Washington's web of conflicts and interests
- Aliens, demons or PSYOPS? Catholics study, debate UFO allegations
- Government weaponization, accountability, and the UAP question
- Bible-reading Pentagon commanders halted UFO research 'over fears aliens were demons'
- UAP Caucus denied Select Committee; Disclosure Act being debated in House
- The baffling disappearance of Aidan Roche near the Eiger in the Swiss Alps
- Dozens of government UFO whistleblowers have given testimony to Congress, Pentagon, and Inspectors General, say sources
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
- Monkey spotted 'working' at railway office typing and flicking through files
- Gavin Newsom: California believes in free speech and if you disagree you will be arrested
- To avoid embarrassing falls, Biden to be transported by aides using presidential hand truck
- Trudeau attempts to distract from Nazi controversy by growing cool new mustache
- Biden: Menendez stupid for taking bribes in gold: 'Should have used fungible assets laundered by 20 different shell companies'
- Bad luck: Military announces lost F-35 was carrying Epstein client list
- New dress code allows aging senators to show up in their hospital gowns
- Journalists anxiously wait for memo from Biden Administration with today's instructions
- Ireland completely forgot to celebrate first anniversary of Queen's death
- Dems accidentally reveal plan to destroy the Constitution ahead of schedule
- New Mexico criminals excited to hear no one will be armed for entire month
- Liberal frustrated to discover virtue way harder than virtue signaling
Quote of the Day
Comfort, the prevailing word for Progress, in its many different aspects and to varying degrees, forms a sufficient aim for the majority of civilized men of our era. Under these conditions of our times, man is only open to divine values in carefully measured doses, kept within limits so that they do not trouble his bourgeois conscience or threaten the material well-being he has acquired.
Recent Comments
Hezbollah has progressed from an organization of Palestinian resistance fighters to having several members in the Lebanese Parliament. It actually...
The 3rd World War started 20 years ago, but it has been hybrid warfare up until now, when the direct kinetic part starts. Our government thinks...
Code Pink is fucking useless. These idiots could accomplish more if they could possibly stop seeing everything from the perspective of the two...
I finally know why the Arab countries have not stepped in to help the people of Gaza. Last night on THI-show.com Thomas Williams explained it. It...
A well-told tale, but improbable, don't you think? There are a lot of holes in this plot, and the writer needs a good editor. I mean, the people...
Comment: While many Americans would have no problem cutting funding for the IRS, they probably don't want it going towards the murder of Palestinian children. Not that it matters what the public thinks.
From ABC: House approves Israel aid in first major test of Johnson's speakership