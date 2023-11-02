Puppet Masters
Israel's goal to open Ben Gurion Canal
Türkiye Newspaper
Thu, 02 Nov 2023 03:11 UTC
ALTERNATIVE TO SUEZ
The Ben Gurion Canal, which the Israeli regime plans to build as an alternative to Suez, is a 260-kilometer corridor extending from the Gaza-Ashkelon region to the Red Sea. The Ben Gurion Canal, which will draw a new route for global energy and trade, also means economic and commercial destruction for Egypt, which earns billions of dollars annually from Suez.
Energy-geopolitical expert Mehmet Ogutcu draws attention to the postponed visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Türkiye before the Gaza crisis that started on October 7 and the historic agreements to be signed between Saudi Arabia and Israel on October 10. Ogutcu emphasized that the G-20 Summit Economic Corridor in India, which excludes Türkiye, should also be taken into consideration.
"There was a will to change the balance with the corridor from Mumbai to Europe following the Saudi Arabia-Dubai-Israel-Greece route. The deal to transport Israeli gas to the market via Turkey had reached the final stage. Now that stage is far behind and the chances of compensating for the damage caused have diminished," he said.
REACHING RIVER NILE
Palestinian political expert Dr. Sami al-Aryan said that the Ben Gurion project is as old as the history of the occupation regime. He also emphasized the military, economic, energy, and strategic importance of this canal.
"The Ben Gurion line will also shorten the route through Africa by three weeks. It will have a profound impact on the global route and will inevitably play an escalating role in regional tensions and fuelling war," he said.
According to al-Aryan, the developments have direct implications for the Aegean and the Mediterranean, necessitating cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye.
CHINA ALSO AFFECTED
Middle East expert Ismail Numan Telci, on the other hand, stated that China's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian issue is influenced by its economic interests in the region. He reminded that China has infrastructure and port investments in the region.
"Beijing will not want to destabilize the region. China attaches great importance to stability in the region in general because of its energy dependence on the Middle East," he said.
Russia's military presence in Syria centered on Latakia and Tartus and its ships operating in the Mediterranean are also affected by the Gaza-centred tension. On the other hand, the Ben Gurion Canal, which Israel is trying to implement as an attempt to increase its influence on the world trade-energy axis in addition to the theological motivation, directly affects the Basra-Europe energy and trade transport line centered on Türkiye. In addition, the Zangezur corridor is also among the points affected by the global process in the same context.
WHAT HAPPENED
Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced that they launched a comprehensive attack against Israel called "Al-Aqsa Flood" on the morning of October 7.
While thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, armed groups entered the settlements in the region. The Israeli army also launched an attack on the Gaza Strip with dozens of warplanes.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 4 thousand 651 people, including 1thousand 873 children and 1023 women, were killed and 14 thousand 245 injured in Israel's attacks on Gaza.
It was reported that 1 thousand 400 Israelis, including 306 soldiers, were killed and 5 thousand132 Israelis were wounded in the attacks from Gaza.
The Israeli army hit Damascus and Aleppo airports. As the Middle East is once again turning into a bloodbath, a deadline has been set for nearly 2 and a half million Palestinians to leave the blockaded Gaza.
In the occupied West Bank, 90 Palestinians were reportedly killed in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers.
In Israel's attacks on Gaza, 18 journalists were killed.
In the clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah on the Israel-Lebanon border since October 8, 24 Hezbollah members and 4 civilians, one of whom was a journalist, were killed. Three Israeli soldiers and one Israeli civilian were killed in the attacks organized by Lebanon.
Most recently, Israel attacked the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing civilians.
Comment:
Richard Medhurst a Syrian-British journalist covering US politics, international affairs and the Middle East on the Ben Gurion Canal Project.