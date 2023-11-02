© Türkiye Newspaper

ALTERNATIVE TO SUEZ

REACHING RIVER NILE

CHINA ALSO AFFECTED

WHAT HAPPENED

Israel, which has been bombarding Gaza for days, aims to realize the Ben Gurion Canal, which will create a new route for global energy and trade.It has been revealed that the, which opens to the Red Sea from the Gaza-Ashkelon line, is behindgenocide and dehumanization plan in Gaza. Within the scope of the plan, Israel aims to push Egypt further into a corner by eliminating Suez in the global trade and energy corridor and becoming a global trade and energy logistics center.The Ben Gurion Canal, which theThe Ben Gurion Canal, which will draw a new route for global energy and trade, also means economic and commercial destruction for Egypt, which earns billions of dollars annually from Suez.Energy-geopolitical expert Mehmet Ogutcu draws attention toOgutcu emphasized that the G-20 Summit Economic Corridor in India, which excludes Türkiye, should also be taken into consideration.he said.Palestinian political expert Dr. Sami al-Aryan said that the Ben Gurion project is as old as the history of the occupation regime. He also emphasized the military, economic, energy, and strategic importance of this canal.he said.According to al-Aryan, the developments have direct implications for the Aegean and the Mediterranean, necessitating cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye.Middle East expert Ismail Numan Telci, on the other hand, stated that China's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian issue is influenced by its economic interests in the region. He reminded that China has infrastructure and port investments in the region.he said.Russia's military presence in Syria centered on Latakia and Tartus and its ships operating in the Mediterranean are also affected by the Gaza-centred tension. On the other hand, the Ben Gurion Canal, which Israel is trying to implement as an attempt to increase its influence on the world trade-energy axis in addition to the theological motivation, directly affects the Basra-Europe energy and trade transport line centered on Türkiye. In addition, the Zangezur corridor is also among the points affected by the global process in the same context.Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced that they launched a comprehensive attack against Israel called "Al-Aqsa Flood" on the morning of October 7.While thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, armed groups entered the settlements in the region. The Israeli army also launched an attack on the Gaza Strip with dozens of warplanes.The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 4 thousand 651 people, including 1thousand 873 children and 1023 women, were killed and 14 thousand 245 injured in Israel's attacks on Gaza.It was reported that 1 thousand 400 Israelis, including 306 soldiers, were killed and 5 thousand132 Israelis were wounded in the attacks from Gaza.The Israeli army hit Damascus and Aleppo airports. As the Middle East is once again turning into a bloodbath, a deadline has been set for nearly 2 and a half million Palestinians to leave the blockaded Gaza.In the occupied West Bank, 90 Palestinians were reportedly killed in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers.In Israel's attacks on Gaza, 18 journalists were killed.In the clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah on the Israel-Lebanon border since October 8, 24 Hezbollah members and 4 civilians, one of whom was a journalist, were killed. Three Israeli soldiers and one Israeli civilian were killed in the attacks organized by Lebanon.Most recently, Israel attacked the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing civilians.