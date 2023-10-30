Puppet Masters
Nakba 2.0 revives the Neocon Wars
Strategic Culture Fundation
Mon, 30 Oct 2023 21:24 UTC
By now it's firmly established that with China brokering peace all across West Asia, and Russia-China going all out on BRICS 11, complete with facilitating energy trade settlements outside the U.S. dollar, The Empire Strikes Back would be totally predictable:
Let's set West Asia on fire
The immediate goal of Straussian neocon psychos and their silos across the Beltway is to go for Syria, Lebanon - and ultimately Iran.
That's what explains the presence in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean of a fleet of at least 73 U.S./NATO warships - ranging from two American aircraft carrier groups to 30+ ships from 14 NATO members involved in the ongoing Dynamic Mariner war games off the coast of Italy.
That's the largest concentration of U.S./NATO warships since the 1970s.
Anyone believing this fleet is being assembled to "assist" Israel in its Final Solution project of imposing Nakba 2.0 on Gaza must read some Lewis Carroll. The shadow war already in play aims to smash all the Axis of Resistance nodes in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq - with Iran kept as the culminating piece de resistance.
Any military analyst with an IQ over room temperature knows all those expensive American iron bathtubs are destined to become sub-oceanic coral reef design - especially if visited by hypersonic missiles.
Of course, this could all be just your average American Power Projection/Deterrence Show. The main actors - Iran and Russia - are not impressed. All it takes is a backward glance over the shoulders at what a bunch of mountain goat herders with fake Kalashnikovs did to NATO in Afghanistan.
Moreover, the Hegemon would need to rely on a serious network of bases on the ground if it ever considered launching a war against Iran. No West Asia actor would allow the U.S. to use bases in Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq or even Jordan. Baghdad is already engaged, for quite a while, in getting rid of all American bases.
Where's my new Pearl Harbor?
Plan B is, what else, setting up yet another Pearl Harbor (the last one was only a few weeks ago, according to Tel Aviv). After all organizing such a lavish display of gunboat diplomacy in an inland sea unveils a mouth-watering choice of sitting ducks.
It's idle to expect Pentagon head Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin to factor the possible, cosmic humiliation of the Hegemon having one of its multibillion-dollar bathtubs sunk by an Iranian missile. Were that to happen, they would go - literally - nuclear.
Alastair Crooke - the gold, platinum and rare earth analytical standard - has warned that all hot spots may blow up all at once, destroying the entire (italics mine) U.S. "alliance system".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as usual, nailed it, when he said that if Gaza is destroyed, the resulting catastrophe will last "decades, if not centuries."
What started as a roll of the dice in Gaza is now expanding to all of West Asia and afterwards, inevitably, to Europe, Africa and Asia.
Everyone remembers the preamble to the current incendiary circumstances: the Brzezinski-tinged gambit played out in Ukraine to cut off Europe from Russian natural resources.
This has metastasized into the greatest world crisis since 1939. The Straussian neocon psychos in D.C. have no clue how to back off. So as it stands there is less than zero hope for a peaceful solution for both intertwined wars.
As I previously stressed, the leaders of major oil producers - Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait - can cut off almost half of oil production in the world in one fell swoop, demolishing the entire economies of the EU and U.S. without firing a shot. Diplomatic sources assure this is being seriously considered.
As an old school Deep State source, now in Europe, told me, serious players are actively involved in sending this message to the Beltway "to make the U.S. think twice about igniting a war that they cannot control. When they go to Wall St. to check out the derivative exposure they will already have had time to think it over as documents were sent to folks like Larry Fink at Blackrock and Michael Bloomberg."
In parallel, a serious discussion is evolving in intel circles across the "new axis of evil" (Russia-China-Iran) about the necessity of consolidating a unified Islamic pole.
The prospects are not good - even if key poles such as Russia and China have clearly identified the common enemy of the whole Global South/Global Majority. Turkey under Erdogan is just posing. Saudi Arabia will not invest itself into defending/protecting Palestine no matter what. American client/minions in West Asia are just scared. That leaves only Iran and the Axis of Resistance.
When in doubt, remember Yahwe
Meanwhile, the vengeful, narcissistic tribe of conquistadors, masters of political deception and moral exemption, is deep into consolidating its Nakba 2.0 - which doubles as the perfect solution to illegally gobble up all that gas offshore Gaza.
The Israeli Ministry of Intelligence's deportation directive affecting 2.3 million Palestinians is quite clear. It has been officially endorsed by the Ministry on October 13.
It starts with expelling all Palestinians from northern Gaza, followed by serial "land operations"; leaving routes open across the Egyptian border in Rafah; and establishing "tent cities" in northern Sinai and later on even new cities to "resettle Palestinians" in Egypt.
Humanitarian Law and Policy Consultant Itay Epshtain has noted, "I have not been able to detect, as of yet, an agenda item or government decision endorsing the directive of the Ministry. If it was indeed presented and approved it would not likely be in the public domain."
Several of Tel Aviv's own extremists are confirming it in their outbursts, anyway.
As for the wider war, it has already been written. A long time ago. And they want to follow it to the letter, in tandem with American Christian Zio-cons.
Everyone remembers Gen Wesley Clark going to the Pentagon two months after 9/11 and learning about the neocon/Christian Zio-con plan to target 7 countries in 5 years for destruction:
Those were Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Sudan - and Iran.
All of them were destabilized, destroyed or plunged into chaos.
The last one on the list is Iran.
Now go back to Deuteronomy 7:1-2, 24:
"Yahweh told Israel that he has identified "SEVEN NATIONS GREATER AND STRONGER THAN YOURSELF" (caps mine), that "you must put under curse of destruction," and not "show them any pity." As for their kings, "you will blot out their names under heaven."