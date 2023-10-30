© Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP



"Under no circumstances and at no stage was Prime Minister Netanyahu warned of Hamas's war intentions. On the contrary, all the security officials, including the head of military intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet [security service], assessed that Hamas had been deterred and was looking for a settlement."

"to retract his statement... and stop dealing with the issue. When we are at war, leadership must show responsibility... and strengthen the forces in a way that they can... realize what we demand from them. Any other action or statement - harms the people's ability to stand and their strength."

"While Israeli soldiers "are fighting bravely against Hamas and Hezbollah, [the prime minister] is trying to blame them, instead of supporting them."

"I give full backing to all the heads of the security services. I am sending strength to the [IDF] chief of staff and the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are on the frontlines and fighting for our home."

The prime minister has retracted claims that he was not warned of the October 7 Hamas attack...Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologized for a post blaming the country's security services for failing to predict the Hamas attack in which 1,200 people lost their lives. The Jewish state's PM was responding to widespread criticism from the country's media as well as members of his own war cabinet.On Saturday, after a late night press conference,As a result, Netanyahu backtracked on his comments on Sunday, admitting that he was "wrong" and issuing a formal apology:During the press conference on Saturday, Netanyahu stopped short of assigning blame for who was responsible for the Hamas attack, which came as a surprise for Israel, while admitting that it was "an awful debacle.""After the war everyone will have to give answers, myself included," he said.His comments came after US House Foreign Affairs Committee head Michael McCaul claimed earlier this month thatNetanyahu, however, dismissed reports about the specific Egyptian warning as "totally fake news."