European economies and industries have taken a beating after joining the United States in trying to suffocate the Russian economy through sanctions, with politicians and business leaders warning that the downturn could culminate in the region's deindustrialization. But turns out there's more bad news.The European Space Agency is facing the fallout of the EU's self-imposed restrictions on cooperation with Russia in space, cornering itself into a "temporary alliance" with America's SpaceX and exposing Europe's lack of independence in this crucial technological field.That's according to an analysis by the francophone newspaper La Nouvelle Tribune, which examined Europe's situation in the context of difficulties being faced by the ESA's Galileo global navigation satellite system project - a key technology "essential for sovereignty in geolocation," which is nowConceived in 2011 and launched from the Centre Spatial Guyanais in Kourou, French Guiana,But amid the escalation of the Donbass crisis into a full-blown NATO-Russia proxy war in UkraineUS media reported last week that a contract had been inked to launch four Galileo satellites aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets from American soil in 2024.According to the outlet, this "temporary alliance" between the ESA and SpaceXComplicating matters is Europe's lack of domestic alternatives to the Soyuz and the Falcon 9, with a successor to the Ariane 5,"The development of the Ariane 6, although coming late, symbolizes Europe's ambition to restore autonomy in the space sector. This independence is crucial for European credibility and sovereignty, thus allowing for greater resilience in the face of current and future geopolitical threats," La Nouvelle Tribune stressed.Yet in the face of the crisis in relations with Roscosmos, the ESA has been forced into a situation whereThe EU's headaches related to Galileo are just the tip of the iceberg as far as difficulties stemming from frozen cooperation with Russia and self-serving American allies are concerned.The crisis has been worsened by the generous subsidies Congress passed last year to lure European companies including Volkswagen, Siemens, Bosch, and BMW to move production to the US.Amid the latest news about the SpaceX deal, it seems elements of the European space sector will be moving there too.