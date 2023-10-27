© Stefani Reynolds/AFP



"In fact, the lines hardly budged; if anything, Russia gained territory. Now [Washington], DC claims another $60 billion will get the job done. You're a fool if you believe this."

The billionaire supported the view that an additional $60 billion would not help Kiev push back Russian troops...Elon Musk has agreed with the post of investor and entrepreneur David Sacks, who said Washington's efforts to pump Ukraine with more money to help it defeat Russia are doomed to fail.Writing on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Sacks recalled thatlast year in the hope that this would enable Ukraine to "push the Russians out in a successful counteroffensive,"The businessman argued:In his response on Wednesday,Sacks's remarks came after the administration of US President Joe Biden asked Congress last FridayEarlier this month, the White House dropped Ukraine aid from a funding bill month to avoid a government shutdown. This came as manyon the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev on numerous occasions, suggesting last month that he thoughtwriting thatEarlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed thatThe proposal met with a backlash in Kiev; Mikhail Podoliak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, dismissed it as a "catastrophic mistake" that he said would surrender Ukraine to "mandatory large-scale genocide."