Joseph David Emerson, 44, faces the litany of homicide charges along with an additional 83 counts of reckless endangerment and one count of endangering an aircraft, police documents show.
Emerson is believed to have sat in the jump seat beside the operating pilot on board a Embraer 175 plane flying from Everett in suburban Seattle to San Francisco.
He is accused of attempting to deploy the fire suppression system before crew members managed to 'subdue' him and remove him from the controls, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Alaska Airlines said the flight, which departed Washington state at 5:23pm, was diverted to Portland International Airport following the 'security threat'.
Alaska Airlines said:
"On Oct. 22, Alaska Airlines Flight 2059 operated by Horizon Air from Everett, WA (PAE) to San Francisco, CA (SFO) reported a credible security threat related to an authorized occupant in the flight deck jump seat. The crew secured the aircraft without incident. We are grateful for the professional handling of the situation by the Horizon flight crew and appreciate our guests' calm and patience throughout this event."Live Air Traffic audio appears to show a pilot describing the person believed to be Emerson 'subdued' after the incident, suggesting there was a struggle.
According to audio recorded by Live ATC, a pilot told air traffic controllers:
"We've got the guy that tried to shut the engines down out of the cockpit and he doesn't sound like he's causing any issue in the back right now, I think he's subdued. We want law enforcement as soon as we get on the ground and parked."Emerson was arrested by Port of Portland officials, and he is described in his booking sheet as a 6 foot 1, 44-year-old bald white man with blue eyes, weighing 210lbs. HIs father John Emerson declined to comment when called by DailyMail.com on Monday.
Alaska law enforcement is investigating. This is an unfolding news story.