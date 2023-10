© AP/Evan Vucci



'Is the White House really this stupid or are they just trying to get people targeted?' Fox News contributor Sara Carter asked on X.The White House took serious heat on social media Thursday for posting an image of President Biden meeting with U.S. troops in Israel without obscuring their identities.Journalist Sam Shoemate shared an edited image of the post X, claiming that the White House shared it without obscuring the faces of what appeared to be special forces on Wednesday night.The caption on the original White House post stated, "In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they're doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks."During a U.S. Department of Defense briefing Thursday, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder was asked to confirm if the soldiers depicted were in fact U.S. special operators and if there was a policy against taking photos of special forces.Ryder punted to the White House, stating, "I'd have to refer you to the White House on that. I just don't have any to provide. Thank you."X users berated the White House for the potentially disastrous error.Fox News contributor Sara Carter wrote, "Is the White House really this stupid or are they just trying to get people targeted? This is totally unacceptable...These operators are required to maintain a level of discretion that this administration has completely disregarded. I would know, my husband is a retired operator."She added, "They are elite trained fighters and something as simple as facial ID recognition is putting them in direct threat by adversaries. How did this happen White House?Pro-Trump influencer account Brick Suit lamented the post, writing, "The absolute incompetence of the Biden administration is once again on display. They doxxed our own special forces that are on the ground in Israel. Shameful."Republican U.S. Congressional candidate in Washington Joe Kent slammed the Biden administration, posting, "The Biden Admin operates at the confluence of hubris, malice & incompetence. Nothing says thank you for doing our nation's most dangerous missions like showing every terrorist in the world the identities of our warriors. Democrats can't be trusted w/our national security."CPAC senior fellow and former White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp declared, "This is the most INCOMPETENT White House. The Biden administration is putting in military danger."Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote, "The identities of Delta Force operators are supposed to be highly confidential because of the nature of their work. Biden just blew their cover."And Washington Times columnist Charles Hurt condemned White House staff, saying "the fires of hell are not hot enough for these people."White House officials did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for further comment.