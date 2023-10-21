MMMM
As a result of the heavy rainfall that flooded the Chacao municipality this Friday afternoon, at least 20 fallen trees were reported .

The main affected areas in the municipality are La Castellana and Altamira. Although the storm also caused havoc in other areas of Caracas such as El Paraíso, El Silencio and Catia.

However, Mayor Gustavo Duque reported through his X account that the situation is already being addressed and, fortunately, no injuries have been reported.