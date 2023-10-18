Lightning has killed two members of the same family and injured four people in Kasungu district.This is according to Catherine Yoweli, Kasungu Hospital spokesperson, who has confirmed the incident to the local media.Yoweli said the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon 17 October, 2023 in the area of Group Village Suza in the district.She reported that the two were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital and the other four have been admitted at the health facility.Reports are indicating that some parts of Kasungu have experienced heavy rains which started at around one o'clock in the afternoon to around six o'clock in the evening.This is coming when the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) predicted heavy rains in the Southern and Central areas of the country.