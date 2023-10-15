Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
Sun, 15 Oct 2023 18:05 UTC
A student posing as a High Court lawyer has been arrested in Kenya after winning dozens of cases. The man has reportedly demanded that he be admitted to the bar despite being uncovered as a fraud.
Before his recent arrest, Brian Mwenda "argued 26 cases before High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges," the Facts East Africa social media page reported on Thursday, adding that he won all 26 cases.
The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) confirmed on Friday that Mwenda assumed the identity of a real lawyer named Brian Mwenda in August 2022, using the real advocate's details to register himself as a member of the bar.
His ruse was discovered when he attempted to sign in to the LSK database in September with an incorrect email address, the LSK said. Mwenda asked the society's IT department for help logging in, prompting the department to check his credentials against those of the real Mwenda. When the mismatch was discovered, LSK staff alerted police, who launched a "manhunt" for the phoney attorney.
Mwenda's current situation is unclear. Facts East Africa reported him arrested on Thursday, while the LSK's statement called for his "immediate arrest," implying that he is still free.
In a further twist, a man claiming to be Mwenda made a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, explaining that he "hacked into a website for lawyers and added my picture to make it seem like [I'm] a certified lawyer."
"The cases I won should be upheld," he argued. "The law wasn't depending on who was representing who. I put up strong arguments, produced evidence and presented logical reasoning."
"The Courts should test my knowledge of law...and admit me to the bar," he wrote. "Winning 26 cases without stepping in law school makes me a genius. Kenya has many professional Lawyers who've never won any case in a court of law or who can't stand in the dock and defend a case."
The LSK has taken a dim view of Mwenda's scam, however. "The Council of the Law Society recognizes that masqueraders pose a serious threat to the practice of law and is determined to take decisive action to deal with this issue," it wrote in its statement.
Comment: Lawyer is as lawyer does. Mwenda seems to have demonstrated high competence as legal counsel. Creative, too.
Reader Comments
- First supernova detected, confirmed, classified and shared by AI
- Researchers identify largest ever solar storm in tree rings
- Dividing the labor in ants, wasps, bees — and us
- The Sun's magnetic poles are disappearing
- Highest-energy pulsar ever seen could indicate new physics
- Puzzling objects found far beyond Neptune hint at second Kuiper belt
- Satellite TV company Dish Network receives world first fine for space junk
- Shock fractures in quartz and the Younger Dryas impact at Abu Hureyra (near Gobekli Tepe)
- Tree ring tales: A massive, two-fault earthquake may have struck the Pacific Northwest 1,100 years ago
- Are plants cognitive, intelligent beings?
- Major asteroid sample brought to Earth in NASA first
- Antimatter responds to gravity like Einstein predicted, major CERN experiment confirms
- Peer review rejects claims that Homo naledi buried dead, used fire, and scrawled on cave wall
- Training your jellyfish: Brainless box jellies shown to learn from experience
- NASA predicts large asteroid impact could be in Earth's future
- Negative friction sees sand flowing uphill
- 'Lightning' on Venus is actually meteors burning up in planet's atmosphere, study says
- Astronomer captures bright flash in Jupiter's atmosphere
- Every night and every morning, the Moon rumbles with tiny quakes
- Six of nine sacred planetary boundaries now exceeded say Earth's sustainability witchdoctors
Quote of the Day
If you help others, you will be helped, perhaps tomorrow, perhaps in one hundred years, but you will be helped. Nature must pay off the debt...It is a mathematical law and all life is mathematics.
Recent Comments
Now they only need an AI to write and win grants, and they can go to other jobs, like trash disposal or hole digging.
This could be true or it could be fear-porn. If it's true - and obviously military psychos will develop anything to kill and enslave people - then...
Bang on !! Here is also a bang on interview on Bibi Netanyahu and the crisis, with opinions from 2 former senior CIA analysts and former UN...
Reagan was sworn in on January 20, 1981 Also when the film "Early Warning" film came out, detailing the NWO, the cashless society, the mark of the...
Much of the problems in the world exist because men do not drink from the skulls of their true enemies any more. Society tames the wolf into a...
It is unfortunate that he had to lie and deceive in order to practice law, but his willingness to lie and deceive just further proves that he is extremely well-suited to join the ranks of the legal "profession" and he should fit right in.