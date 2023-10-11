© The Telegraph



Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has initiated a new legal battle in London. This time, his target is Christopher Steele, an erstwhile British intelligence officer. Steele is infamously known for compiling a dossier during the 2016 presidential campaign, which alleged links between Trump and Russia. Trump's lawyers contend that Steele and his firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, violated British data protection laws by creating and leaking this dossier.The dossier, which hit the public eye just before Trump's inauguration, stirred significant political controversy. It is widely believed to have caused substantial personal and reputational damage to Trump. In the lawsuit, the former president seeks an unspecified amount as compensation for the damages he incurred due to the dossier's leakage.This lawsuit marks a new strategy for Trump, who seeks to leverage the potentially more favorable legal landscape in Britain compared to the United States. His previous attempts to seek redress in the U.S. court system have largely been unsuccessful.The Steele dossier has been a significant point of contention since it was made public. It contains multiple allegations of Trump's ties to Russia, many of which have been disputed by Trump and his allies. The dossier's release sparked a political firestorm, with Trump's opponents using it as evidence of his alleged collusion with Russia. However, the dossier's credibility has been questioned, and many of its claims remain unverified.The legal battle between Trump and Steele has far-reaching implications. A victory for Trump could vindicate him and potentially discredit the allegations made in the dossier. On the other hand, if Steele emerges victorious, it could bolster the credibility of his dossier and the claims within it.Moreover, the lawsuit could set a precedent for subsequent cases concerning data protection laws and personal privacy. It is a high-stakes legal confrontation, and the world will be closely watching as it unfolds.