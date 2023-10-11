What motivates Israeli war crimes and dehumanization of the Palestinian people?

Victor Davis Hanson on X (formerly Twitter), October 7

:

"Here we are 78 years after the end of the Holocaust and once again thuggish killers dressed in black are pulling Jewish elderly, women, and children out of their homes and executing them, and then throwing their bodies into the street. But in 1945 we were fighting the SS murderers, now we are sending millions in subsidies to their modern Hamas killer squad counterparts. We the American people should demand not one more American cent to these Gestapo and SS killers."

"The role of Nazism in the Zionists' plans was on Ben-Gurion's mind when he stopped in Palestine between trips to the United States and England. In Jerusalem, on October 4, 1942 he told Jewish Agency leaders that although Hitler had made Jews suffer, he also 'revived in assimilated Jews the feeling of Jewish nationalism, and we have exploited this feeling in favor of Zionism." (Thomas Suárez, State of Terror, p. 77).

These atrocities have occurred with regularity over the past 70 years.

"Ben-Gurion went on the air with a wholly fictitious account of what had happened in line with past disclaimers of IDF (Israeli army) responsibility... He announced...after the attack... that 'None deplores it more than the government of Israel...' But everyone understood that the military was responsible, and that the operation had been authorized by the government." (Benny Morris, Righteous Victims [1999 edition], pp. 278-279).

Operation Cast Lead:

"More than 26 residential buildings and schools were targeted by Israeli fire, causing more casualties amongst women and children, witnesses in Gaza said. Sources at Ash-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said five dead bodies arrived at the medical center in a civilian car after their homes were shelled. The sources asserted that several homes were bombarded in eastern Gaza City, and that ambulances could not access the area to evacuate victims because Israeli forces are shooting at ambulances.

"Israeli army firing on first response units in Gaza; Ambulances unable to reach injured persons nor evacuate them from the scene of attacks to Gaza hospitals. Several ambulances have sustained direct artillery or helicopter fire, medical personnel have been killed, others critically injured. There is no possibility for the rapid evacuation of patients; those whose lives could have been saved are left to bleed to death." Read more here.

"This ignominious, unprovoked, and barbaric attack on Israel must be met with world condemnation and unequivocal support for the Jewish state's right to self-defense. We must provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself — now. As President, I'll make sure that our policy is unambiguous so that the enemies of Israel will think long and hard before attempting aggression of any kind.



"I applaud the strong statements of support from the Biden White House for Israel in her hour of need. However, the scale of these attacks means it is likely that Israel will need to wage a sustained military campaign to protect its citizens. Statements of support are fine, but we must follow through with unwavering, resolute, and practical action. America must stand by our ally throughout this operation and beyond as it exercises its sovereign right to self-defense." (Emphasis added).

To Mr. Kennedy:

The Israeli regime does not want peace. Their ethno-religious objective is total possession of Palestine and the ethnic-cleansing of the Palestinians.

Populist "heroes" exhibit contempt for the Palestinian peopleLast year when Dr. Jordan Peterson, the celebrated self-help/pro-Western psychologist, toured occupied Palestine with Zionist-Talmudist Ben Shapiro,. Mr. Shapiro is one of many anti-Palestinian bigots and war-Zionists roaming the airwaves on Far-Right podcasting.On domestic policies Mr. Shapiro is sometimes a champion of commonsensical traditional values. Yet one must ask, how sincere is he about those values when he has contempt for millions of Palestinian people viciously oppressed by his beloved Israeli regime?Biden's regime is wicked, but Netanyahu's regime is virtuous, according to Ben and his sidekick, Jordan Peterson. Those are two thoughts amounting to a bipolar mentation.Dr. Peterson posted this semi-coherent tweet on X.)"Give 'em hell @netanyahuEnough is enough"Give who hell, Dr. Peterson?History shows that when Palestinian innocents die there is comparatively little outcry in the U.S. and much of the rest of the Western world. They are murdered with impunity. Consequences? Almost none, except in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, where people are actually beyond the influence of the Talmudic dictum that Judaic life is more worthy than non-Judaic life.The hasbara honchos will denounce my statement with salvos about "anti-Semitic tropes" and the "Talmud taken out of context by anti-Semites."It's a slick distraction that is wearing thin. Meanwhile, Anti-Arab tropes (Palestinians = terrorists) seem to be perfectly respectable.I haven't taken the Talmud Bavli out of context. In fact, it would be difficult to exaggerate the hate speech in its pages, as well as in the authoritative halacha (legal code) of the West's revered Rabbi Maimonides, in his Mishneh Torah.What's good for the goose is good for the gander — no exemptions from scrutiny! Those who tear Islam into little pieces and then stomp on them to the delight of the "liberal media," subsequently expect dissident scholars to avoid violating a no-go zone — the pious, protective fence the powers-that-be have placed around the Babylonian Talmud.The Israeli government and military, together with the US government and media, exhibit no concern for the human rights of Arab civilians and no interest inEqual protections for all people are inconceivable to those who are under the influence, if only indirectly, of an ideology of contempt, as disseminated in the hate speech of the supremacist Talmud Bavli:"If a gentile strikes a Jew he is liable for the death penalty."— BT Sanhedrin 58b."If a Jew kills a gentile the Jew is to go free."— BT Sanhedrin 57a."Non-Jews are uncompassionate by nature and attacks on them curb their evil inclination."— Torat Hamelech (21st century Israeli settler-rabbinic text based on the Talmud and distributed to members of the Isreli military)."If a Jew needs a liver (transplant) can you take the liver of an innocent non-Jew passing by, to save him? The Torah would probably permit that. Jewish life has an infinite value. There is something infinitely more holy and unique about Jewish life than non-Jewish life." —Jewish Week (New York), August 26, 1996. (Italics added).Hate speech taught in the Talmud, in the Birkat Haminim malediction, in Maimonides' Mishneh Torah and Guide of the Perplexed, in the Tanya of Chabad-Lubavitch's Rabbi Shneur Zalman, and in the books and teachings of the modern Talmudic gedolim such as Ovadia Yosef, Yitzhak Shapira (Torat Hamelech), and Rabbi Saadya Grama, ("Romemut Yisrael Ufarashat Hagalut, — "The Superiority of Israel and the Question of Exile") — are largely excluded from the study of what motivates Israeli war crimes and dehumanization of the Palestinian people.These teachings of contempt do real world harm to the captive civilian population of Palestine who are regarded as little better than demons by).. It is so deranged he doesn't even attempt to explain away Israeli mass murder, dispossession of the Palestinians and racist anti-Arab hatred spewed by the current Israeli regime.A law to that effect has been passed by the Israeli Knesset (parliament).This Israeli apartheid doctrine has been verified in lengthy and detailed documentary reports by Amnesty International and— as well as byThese studies are mandatory reading for all fair-minded people who want to learn the truth behind the Israeli media hype.Where was Prof. Hanson's outcry when "thuggish killers" of the Israeli army and settlers this year pulled Palestinian elderly, women, and children out of their homes and beat and killed them, and robbed them of their land?This year Netanyahu's genocidal cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich. Netanyahu's genocidal Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, is a follower of Rabbi Meir Kahane, who advocated the mass expulsion of Palestinians and the killing of those who would refuse. The Israeli government has enabled a reign of terror on the part of the so-called settlers — to steal ever more Palestinian land and water, and kill civilians with impunity.The Third World doesn't buy it and the Third World is the demographic future.The "state of Israel" was founded by terrorists such as the future Prime Ministers Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir, using terrorism to accomplish the creation of "Israel."On April 9, 1948 Menachem Begin's Zionist terror gang, the Irgun, "wiped out the Palestinian village of Deir Yassin. Deir Yassin was not the first Palestinian village to be depopulated by the Zionist armies, and was certainly not the last; but the terror inflicted on Deir Yassin took on iconic significance because of its high visibility in the Jerusalem environs, and the presence of witnesses. The Irgun boasted, surely accurately, that the terror it instilled hastened the evacuation of other Palestinian villages." ().More than 100 Palestinian civilians were butchered in Deir Yassin, including after being taken prisoner. Those taken prisoner by the Irgun suffered incredible bestialities: butchered with swords, hand grenades and machine guns. Yad Vashem, the official Israeli WWII holocaust museum, borders Deir Yassin, though all traces and memory of the Israeli war crime in the village, have been erased.Meir Soloveitchik is a professor at New York's Yeshiva University and the doyen of Right wing Conservatives. A regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal and other Neconservative publications, in his latest book he praises Menachem Begin as a paradigmatic Judaic statesman.(Begin and the Beasts," New Statesman, June 25, 1982).On October 14, 1953 David Ben-Gurion ordered the Israeli Army's Unit 101 paratroopers to attack the Palestinian village of Qibya. 60 Palestinian civilians were murdered in cold blood.I point out this particular one because it instructs us in the ways of Israeli hasbara (propaganda):The liberal media, hand-in-hand with Right wing Conservatives, almost always credit as 100% true, Israeli government denials of its deliberate slaughter of civilians. Five days after the Israeli massacre in Qibya, on October 19,In the words of Norman G. Finkelstein, Ben-Gurion was retailing in 1953 one of the countless "myths the Israeli government has propagated to justify its dispossession and displacement of Palestine's indigenous population."Right wing Conservatives claim to be skeptical toward "the liberal media". Part of this gullibility is due to the amnesia induced in the American people concerning the history of Palestine.In that time period the Israeli air force bombed more than seven mosques, killing women and children. They bombed a UN shelter for civilians at the Asma Elementary School in Gaza City. On 27 December 2008, Human Rights Watch reported that an Israeli air-to-ground missile struck a group of students leaving Gaza College, adjacent to the headquarters of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in downtown Gaza City, killing eight students and wounding 19 others.Ma'an news (6 January):Physicians for Human Rights - Israel (5 January 2009):Enough is enough!Please study:You're unconditionally backing the Israeli war machine against the civilian population and terming the Hamas attack on the Israelis "unprovoked." You are a comedian.A sustained military campaign, Bobby? You are surely aware of the numerous war crimes the Israelis committed in Gaza in in Gaza 2008-2009 and repeatedly before that. Their military has no respect for civilians, any more than Hamas does,Instead of pursuing peace, as your father and uncle did, you adopt a monolithic posture, which pointedly excludes concerns for the human rights of oppressed Palestinians.Hamas is a terror organization, and what they did is wrong on all counts. However, in terms of being provoked — Israeli treatment of the Palestinians in Gaza has been a case of one provocation after another, including the massive slaughter in 2008-2009 by the Israeli military. How could you forget?and get an education.Tragically, in using Israeli tactics to fight for freedom, Hamas has become what they oppose. Not one single Israeli or Palestinian civilian should be threatened or harmed by either side.Mr. Kennedy, I haven't heard you utter one word this October in defense of innocent Palestinians or Palestinian human rights. TYou know that it is a fact, not a "trope," that the US government is a satrapy of the ethno-religious nationalist colony misnamed, "Israel."You know that the US media, whether the AP or Fox News, the New York Times or the Washington Post, are ideologically, Zionist-occupied news rooms.You are undoubtedly fully aware that both the Democrats and the Republicans, are Zionist-occupied parties, incapable of objectivity toward Palestinian rights.Cognizant of these facts — as you must be as the scion of a storied political dynasty — you understand the degree to which your candidacy for the presidency and nomination by the Democratic party, would be seriously imperiled were you to state the truth about Palestine.You and others like you — Peterson, Hanson and hundreds of influencers and leaders — have chosen a profile in cowardice, rather than a profile in courage.Copyright ©2023 Independent History and Research