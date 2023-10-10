© Thein Zaw



Flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains in southern Myanmar has displaced more than 14,000 people and disrupted traffic on the rail lines that connect the country's biggest cities, officials and state-run media said Monday.State television agency MRTV reported Monday evening that the number of displaced people in Bago township, about 42 miles northeast of Yangon, the country's largest city, had climbed to that number, and said they were taking shelter in 36 relief camps. It said nearly 1,000 more people in Mon township, just east of Bago, were sheltering in three relief camps, and there were some evacuations in a northern part of Yangon.A senior official at the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Lay Shwe Zin Oo, said constant rainfall in the Bago region that began last week caused flooding in the low-lying areas of its capital, Bago township. She said there were no casualties reported so far.Rain or thundershowers were forecast across the country until noon today."Almost the whole area of the town was flooded," Thant Zin Maung, chairman of the Mizzima Thukha Charity Foundation, said by phone Monday. "It is the third flood in the town this year and the worst in many years. All the monasteries in the town have opened relief camps. Charity organizations are evacuating people from low-lying areas as much as they can."A 55-year-old resident of Bago's Pan Hlaing ward interviewed by phone said the floodwaters were as much as 6 feet deep in her neighborhood, and her family members were living on the second and third floors of their house.The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Myanmar's military government prefers to tightly control the release of information, said the water was still rising steadily in her neighborhood, which had never flooded badly before.The Social Welfare Ministry official said Bago evacuees were sheltering in relief camps, schools and Buddhist monasteries andauthorities were providing food, drinking water and other essential assistance.Reports in the state-run Myanmar Alinn newspaper on Monday said trains that departed from Mandalay, the country's second-largest city in central Myanmar, and from southern Mawlamyine township were halted en route. Scheduled departures from Yangon were canceled after rail lines were flooded by the rapid flow of water from mountain torrents and the spillage from dams in the Bago region.MRTV said nearly 1,000 people in Mon state's Kyaikto township, just east of Bago, were sheltering in three relief camps, and there were also some evacuations in a northern part of Yangon.Myanmar experiences extreme weather virtually every year during the monsoon season. In 2008, Cyclone Nargis killed more than 138,000 people. In July and August this year, floods in Mon, Kayin and Rakhine states and the regions of Bago and Magway killed five people and displaced about 60,000.Source: The Associated Press