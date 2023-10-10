On Sunday morning, even as Israeli forces continued to battle Hamas fighters near Gaza, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing shots into a disputed area known as Mount Dov. Israel retaliated by striking Hezbollah infrastructure, according to the IDF spokesperson, including taking out two tents that the terrorist group erected there in June.
Amir Avivi, CEO of the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), told Fox News Digital that he was surprised that Hamas's attack on Saturday was not coordinated with Hezbollah or that Hezbollah did not take advantage of the events unfolding to also attack Israel.
Avivi, a Brigadier General (Res), and former deputy commander of the Israel Defense Forces' Gaza Division, told Fox News Digital that "This was really the big chance for Iran to start, by surprise, a multi-fronted war against Israel, which would have been much more devastating because they would have conquered all of Israel's towns in the north," he said.
Avivi said that Hezbollah's failure to join forces with Hamas could have been due to an Iranian desire to keep the Shiite group intact for any future confrontations. If both groups attacked Israel together, he theorized, they might end up being destroyed and leaving Iran more vulnerable.
He said that the shooting on Sunday was definitely a message from Hezbollah. "It was very pinpointed and, in a place, where no people live," said Avivi.
"Officially our routine here has continued, but I don't think anybody slept well last night," Sarit Zehavi, founder and president of the Alma Education and Research Center, which focuses on Israel's security challenges on its northern border, told Fox News Digital.
"Right now, we are focusing on the next steps, and clearly on a political level the next step is trying to prevent the opening of another front, while militarily it is trying to prepare for the possibility of another front," said Zehavi. "And there is no doubt that the Iranians are interested in opening other fronts."
Orna Mizrahi, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said that whether other fronts might erupt for Israel was the "six million dollar question."
"According to my understanding, Hezbollah does not want to be dragged into a situation where Hamas is leading them," said Mizrahi, who previously served as Israel's deputy national security advisor on foreign policy. "But there might be a temptation to take advantage of this opportunity."
"Maybe they will try some small acts of solidarity or maybe there will be some accidents, but not a very wide war that will open a second front," said Mizrahi, highlighting that there are strong voices in Lebanon cautioning Hezbollah against taking such action.
"Besides, the IDF is now ready and prepared for them on the northern border, so they have lost the element of surprise," she added.such as the West Bank, where Hamas has large pockets of power, or internally in Israel where tensions have risen among Arab communities in the past, Avivi said that this round of fighting appeared to be quite different.
"I think Israeli Arabs and also the Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria are in shock over what has happened," he said, using the biblical name for the West Bank area. "The IDF is now mobilizing hundreds of thousands of soldiers and compared to what happened [two years ago], I think we are experiencing something very different."The Associated Press contributed to this report.
"The more determined IDF is in gaining control of Gaza and destroying Hamas, the less chance there will be of more fronts happening," Avivi added. "If Israel does not conquer Gaza and eliminate Hamas, if Hamas survives and is able to rebuild its capabilities over the next year or two, then [this operation] will be a win for them."
