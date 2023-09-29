Puppet Masters
US Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90
New York Post
Fri, 29 Sep 2023 19:05 UTC
James Sauls, Feinstein's chief of staff, confirmed her death in a mid-morning statement, saying: "Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving ... There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state. She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary."
The California Democrat was the oldest member of the Senate and had announced plans to retire at the end of her term.
Her death was first reported by ABC7 Insider. NBC News also reported her death, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
Feinstein cast her last vote in the Senate late Thursday morning. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
She had faced calls for her resignation in recent years over concerns about her health.
In August, the long-serving senator was rushed to a hospital after tripping and falling in her hometown of San Francisco, her office announced at the time.
The Democrat suffered "no serious injuries" from the tumble, her spokesperson stressed.
Feinstein had earlier missed out on three months in the Senate following a battle with shingles.
During her absence, the senator missed dozens of key votes and was blamed by some progressives for slowing the progress of President Biden's controversial picks for federal judgeships through the Senate Judiciary Committee.
She returned to the Senate in May, being wheeled into the Capitol with one eye nearly closed.
A few days later, she suggested to reporters she had not been absent. "I haven't been gone," she said, according to the Los Angeles Times.
When asked whether she meant she had been working from home, Feinstein said: "No, I've been here, I've been voting."
When she announced her plans to retire from office in February, Biden praised his former colleague — calling her "a passionate defender of civil liberties and a strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honoring our values."
"I've served with more U.S. Senators than just about anyone," he said in a statement at the time. "I can honestly say that Dianne Feinstein is one of the very best."
Feinstein was born in San Francisco on June 22, 1933, the daughter of a former model and a doctor.
She started out as the first female president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, then went on to become the first female mayor of San Francisco following the murder of Mayor George Moscone and fellow Supervisor Harvey Milk.
Feinstein said she had heard the gunshots and saw the gunman leaving the supervisors' office.
"He whisked by, everybody disappeared," she recounted to CNN in 2017.
"I walked down the line of supervisors' offices. I walked into one and found Harvey Milk — put my finger in a bullet hole trying to get a pulse.
"You know, it was the first person I'd ever seen shot to death."
Feinstein made a name for herself in Congress as a vocal advocate for gun control, consistently pushing for more restrictive measures since the assault weapons ban expired in 2004, and led a multi-year review of the CIA's detention and interrogation measures in the aftermath of 9/11 as the chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
It found that the CIA's "enhanced interrogation techniques" did not lead to the collection of critical intelligence to disrupt a terrorist plot; that the CIA provided inaccurate information about the program and its effectiveness; and that it was more brutal than the CIA led lawmakers and the public to believe.
The investigation ultimately prompted Congress to pass legislation banning the use of torture.
But Feinstein also butted heads with some of the more liberal members of her party, as she tried to find common ground with Republicans.
She parted ways with the liberal Democrats on a number of issues, including opposing the idea of single-payer, government-run health care and speaking out against the Green New Deal — which she argued was politically and fiscally unfeasible.
Then, when she hugged Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his handling of then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings in October 2020, Feinstein faced a number of calls to step down as the ranking member of the panel.
She ultimately caved in, and announced plans to step down in November 2020, saying she planned to focus her efforts on combating climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported.
Democratic Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee are now running for Feinstein's seat.
Following the news of her passing Friday, the Democrat was remembered for her decades of service.
"Sen. Dianne Feinstein was a trailblazer who lived an incredible life dedicated to public service," Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said in a statement.
"She was one of the most effective legislators in recent memory because of her willingness to work across the aisle in good faith in order to solve complex problems. It was [an] honor to serve with her.
"Susan and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Senator Feinstein's family and staff during this difficult time."
Feinstein was predeceased by her husband, investment banker Richard Blum, who died last year.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, a San Francisco County Superior Court judge; her son-in-law, Rick Mariano; and her granddaughter, Eileen Feinstein Mariano.
Comment: Feinstein was very much an Democrat Establishment girl. Trump, Kavanaugh, Assange, gun control, what have you, she diligently toed the party line. She should have retired long ago
- Espionage Act: How the Government Can Engage in Serious Aggression Against the People of the United States
- Fast Times at Feinstein High: Dems ambush Brett Kavanaugh with last-minute sex assault charges
- Fed up with delays, Feinstein demands Pelosi send Articles of Impeachment to Senate
- Feinstein's concern about Trump's ability to do job rises "by the day" - says woman suffering senile dementia
- Mummified gerontocrat Sen. Feinstein says she didn't know about mobile phones or the internet
- Snowden accuses Dianne Feinstein of double standards, pointing out her lack of concern about widespread surveillance of ordinary citizens
- CIA Spying Hypocrisy: The Feinstein Syndrome: "Fourth Amendment for me, but not for thee"
- Driving Miss Dianne: Democrat Senator Feinstein employed Chinese spy for 20 years
I met Senator Diane Feinstein once, in the lead up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. She had just recently been assigned to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (in 2001), and it was in that capacity that she had a senior staffer from the committee ask me to come to Washington DC to brief her on Iraqi WMD and the allegations being made by the Bush administration that Iraq continued to possess them.
We met in a secure conference room in the Capital building — me, the Senator, and a half dozen staffers and aides. It was a polite, professional affair, with the Senator asking questions and taking notes. Eventually she confronted me — "Your position is causing us some difficulty. You are making the US look bad in the eyes of the world." I replied that my analysis and the underlying facts were rock solid, something she agreed with. I said that while I knew she couldn't reveal sensitive intelligence, if she could look me in the eye and say she has seen unequivocal proof that Iraq retained WMD, I'd shut up and go away. She looked at her retinue, and then me. "I have seen no such intelligence," she replied. She thanked me for the briefing, and said it provided her with "food for thought."
On October 11, 2002, Senator Feinstein voted in favor of the resolution authorizing war with Iraq. Later, she said she had been misled by the Bush administration and bad intelligence. I will forever know Senator Feinstein as someone who had been empowered by the truth, and lacked the moral courage to act on it. The blood of thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis stains her soul. I hope when she stands in judgment before her maker, she is punished accordingly.
