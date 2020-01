© Unknown



"Sadly, Leader McConnell has made clear that his loyalty is to the President and not the Constitution. Leader McConnell has insisted that the approach under consideration is identical to those of the Clinton trial and that 'fair is fair.' This is simply not true."

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is demanding Nancy Pelosi deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate, but the Speaker is digging in her heels and won't let go.Fox News reported that Pelosi told colleagues in a letter thatPelosi wrote:Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday thatand there will be, I'm sure, intense discussion, once we get past phase one, about the whole witness issue," McConnell said, while also insisting that the Senate first receive the articles from the House.It's getting so bad thatand just hand over the articles of impeachment."If we're going to do it, she should send them over," Feinstein said. "I don't see what good delay does."The resolution gives Speaker Pelosi 25 days from the day the articles were adopted to turn over the articles of impeachment or face dismissal of the charges. That means Pelosi has until Sunday January 12th to turn over the documents.