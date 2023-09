© The Corbett Report

The Rise of Vanguard

Jack's response to his firing was to appeal to the boards of directors of the Wellington funds. These groups were separate from the board of the Wellington Management Company which had just fired Jack. While separate, the boards of the funds were essentially captives of the management company and the chairman of each fund's board was traditionally the CEO of the management company. That was the way things were done in the mutual fund industry. Nevertheless, Jack suggested that each of the boards consider taking over the management company's functions.

Who Owns the Shares?

Vanguard, BlackRock and the Shadows of Power

Indexation, private equity, and globalization threaten to permanently entangle business with the state and create organizations — advisors to index funds and private equity funds — controlled by a small number of individuals with unsurpassed power. That concentration of control underscores the gap between ordinary citizens' experience of disengagement and distance from their government made visible in 2016, and the increasing wealth gap between the ultra-rich and the bulk of the population. Politics is shaped by perceptions. Law — itself a function (in part) of politics — will almost certainly change in response to these trends. The only question is how.

And yet voting power is voting power. The fund companies' combined votes and back-channel jawboning, in which they make their views known to directors and chief executive officers, could swing the outcome of important matters such as mergers, major investment decisions, CEO succession, and director elections — even if no fund house has the ability to decide the outcome of such matters alone. They're potentially the most powerful force over a huge swath of America Inc. Alarm bells have begun to go off with some regulators, as well as with an ideologically diverse array of academics and activists.

Sometimes referred to as a "call to action" to corporate leaders, these letters from the man stewarding over a significant chunk of the world's investable assets actually do change corporate behaviour. That this is so should be self-evident to anyone with two brain cells to rub together, which is precisely why it took a team of researchers months of painstaking study to publish a peer-reviewed paper concluding this blindingly obvious fact: "portfolio firms are responsive to BlackRock's public engagement efforts."

Most observers expect that the share of corporate ownership by index funds will continue to grow over the next decade. It seems only a matter of time until index mutual funds cross the 50% mark. If that were to happen, the "Big Three" might own 30% or more of the U.S. stock market — effective control. I do not believe that such concentration would serve the national interest.