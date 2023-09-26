According to the news, the EU is preparing for a potential wave of expansion that could expand the bloc by as many as eight new members, including Ukraine and six Balkan countries. Boone spoke with me by phone, and said:
"Vladimir Putin, in addition to his territorial ambitions, also aims to weaken the European Union. That's a factor we need to take into account and fight against."As for Hitler's grand plan of 'Lebensraum,' which he laid out in his book Mein Kampf (is banned in Russia), the German Reich would gain power and control of nations to the east to colonize them with German settlers. The Slavs who lived in these territories were to be wiped away by expulsion, enslavement, and slaughter. And Westerners still wonder at Vladimir Putin's warnings about Nazis in Ukraine and having a neutral zone between the EU and Russia. Russians and Ukrainians are brothers and Slavs, genetically.
The Serbs, Bosnians, Belarussians, and Ukrainians are in the crosshairs of EU President Ursula von der Leyen (who I lovingly refer to as von der Clucky) and her handlers, the Western oligarchs and the Royal houses of central and Western Europe.
Bulgarians, Croats, Macedonians, Montenegrins, and even the Slovenes have already been assimilated into what looks more and more like a Fouth Nazi Reich. The breakup of Yugoslavia was with the intent of creating these smaller, dependent nations with little or no power to resist. I don't want to get into ancient history and the story of the Vistula Veneti. Still, it's fair to say Roman Catholicism and Orthodox Christianity play a central role in the Ukraine affair.
On a parallel note, Ursula von der Leyen is now out to eradicate the currently protected European wolf because her ancient 30-year-old pony, Dolly, was killed by a wolf in northeastern Germany last year. No, seriously. She says, "The concentration of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger for livestock and potentially also for humans." Interestingly, she was not alarmed before Dolly was left in a pasture like a bait animal to be killed by the endangered canine. Now she is ranting in a thick, frantic German accent, saying, "I want them all ERRADICATED."
Thank goodness Slavs have not been classified as pack animals dangerous to livestock and humans! Oh, wait. According to the Neocons and Western elites, they are. And Putin, as the leader of the ravenous pack, has more crosshairs on him than Sylvester Stallone in one of those action hero flicks. Though I quip here, there is and has always been, a Lebensraum plan in motion against the Eastern Europeans.
Finally, with the EU presidential candidacy of tough-on-technocrats Margrethe Vestager in the coming election, you can expect the outgoing cutthroats of the EU hierarchy to feather their nests increasingly. Moreover, don't be surprised to see a dramatic escalation of the Ukraine situation once the last Ukrainian Slav has been blown to bits on the eastern front. As for the rest of Eastern Europe already being "Germanized" in Himmler fashion, they may soon be asked to take up positions at the front lines to ensure the fatherland does not lose more ground. Sorry, but as an American historian, geographer, and analyst, the inequality that the EU wreaks looks like what Hitler called "a new order of ethnographic relations." This has happened here in Greece, especially Crete, since Operation Mercury failed in WW2.
Putin is accused of expansionist intentions. Meanwhile, the European Union and NATO openly confess the ample land grab they intend to complete. How ironic. Russia, once again, was blamed for being the target.
If you want to know what the matter is like, I'll explain it now, because it's much simpler and you can cover everything in one short statement.
At the beginning, let me just remind you that Ukrainians are neither Russians nor Slavs!
The Ukrainians are the former Cossacks who came here around the 9th-10th century.
Anyone who knows even a scrap of history realizes that Russians have also been fighting Ukrainians for centuries. Specifically, until Catherine, the Russian Tsarina, liquidated the Zaporozhian Sich, and at the same time liquidated Poland for a long time :-)
But back to this.
Just yesterday, there was a lot of noise in the media in Poland. Information was published on the websites by one woman, a journalist who has been living in Brussels as a commentator for years. In the interview, she stated that behind the scenes it is said in Brussels that Zelenskiy has reached an agreement with France and Germany!
If Zelensky helps them overthrow the current government in Poland, Ukraine will be in the EU!
The article disappeared as quickly as it appeared, but it is certainly true, because I still read echoes of this event today, and the extremely strong denial of several politicians in Poland gives me confidence in the truthfulness of these words. It happens that when a politician says that something is "madness" or "absurd", it means that someone hit the bull's eye!
This fact is also reinforced by the behavior of Żeleński himself, who, while returning from Canada, stopped in Lublin, Poland, to talk to people, but he did not signal his arrival in any way and did not want to hold meetings with the Polish government!
Whether they will succeed, I don't know.
But I know that when Ukraine joins the EU, the EU will no longer exist, which I am quite happy about :-)
However, I am afraid that Ukrainians will be simply exploited and will not see their Union.
As for the issue of EU enlargement, as mentioned in the article, this is the only option for them to hide their collapse. It works like on your stock exchange or in space.
When a sun goes out because its fuel burns out, in the final phase it expands, increasing its size many times over, it is then called a "Red Giant". This, however, lasts only a short time, then it shrinks and begins to cool... and the star is dead.
The EU is ending, just like the USA is ending and just like China is ending!
It is true that these countries or institutions are at different stages of end, but they are all heading in the same direction.
Personally, I think that thoughtful politicians are perfectly aware of this and use the current situation in various ways for their own particular interests.
That's why so much is being written about all this now and it's so difficult to understand the overall situation.
This always happens because when the time of entropy comes, at a certain point you can no longer follow events, and simple randomness, a mixture of countless interests and points of view, begins to prevail.
The fabric of our previous life begins to tear and fall apart in our hands, and patching it together no longer produces results.
So I'll say it again. Stop reading this nonsense because it means nothing, just as the gestures of a dying person mean nothing.