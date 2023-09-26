© Reddit

"Vladimir Putin, in addition to his territorial ambitions, also aims to weaken the European Union. That's a factor we need to take into account and fight against."

The European Elites have a stunning new plan to defeat the fearsome Russian hoards marching toward Central Europe again.French Europe Minister Laurence Boone told POLITICO recently that the only way to combat Putin's yearning for conquest is for the EU bloc to expand. No, I am not joking.Boone spoke with me by phone, and said:As for Hitler's grand plan of 'Lebensraum,' which he laid out in his book Mein Kampf (is banned in Russia), the German Reich would gain power and control of nations to the east to colonize them with German settlers.And Westerners still wonder at Vladimir Putin's warnings about Nazis in Ukraine and having a neutral zone between the EU and Russia. Russians and Ukrainians are brothers and Slavs, genetically.The Serbs, Bosnians, Belarussians, and Ukrainians are in the crosshairs of EU President Ursula von der Leyen (who I lovingly refer to as von der Clucky) and her handlers, the Western oligarchs and the Royal houses of central and Western Europe.Bulgarians, Croats, Macedonians, Montenegrins, and even the Slovenes have already been assimilated into what looks more and more like a Fouth Nazi Reich. The breakup of Yugoslavia was with the intent of creating these smaller, dependent nations with little or no power to resist. I don't want to get into ancient history and the story of the Vistula Veneti. Still, it's fair to say Roman Catholicism and Orthodox Christianity play a central role in the Ukraine affair.On a parallel note, Ursula von der Leyen is now out to eradicate the currently protected European wolf because her ancient 30-year-old pony, Dolly, was killed by a wolf in northeastern Germany last year. No, seriously. She says, "The concentration of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger for livestock and potentially also for humans." Interestingly, she was not alarmed before Dolly was left in a pasture like a bait animal to be killed by the endangered canine. Now she is ranting in a thick, frantic German accent, saying, "I want them all ERRADICATED."And Putin, as the leader of the ravenous pack, has more crosshairs on him than Sylvester Stallone in one of those action hero flicks. Though I quip here, there is and has always been, a Lebensraum plan in motion against the Eastern Europeans.Finally, with the EU presidential candidacy of tough-on-technocrats Margrethe Vestager in the coming election, you can expect the outgoing cutthroats of the EU hierarchy to feather their nests increasingly. Moreover, don't be surprised to see a dramatic escalation of the Ukraine situation once the last Ukrainian Slav has been blown to bits on the eastern front. As for the rest of Eastern Europe already being "Germanized" in Himmler fashion, they may soon be asked to take up positions at the front lines to ensure the fatherland does not lose more ground. Sorry, but as an American historian, geographer, and analyst, the inequality that the EU wreaks looks like what Hitler called "a new order of ethnographic relations." This has happened here in Greece, especially Crete, since Operation Mercury failed in WW2.