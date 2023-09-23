© Mikhail Metzel/POOL/RIA Novosti



The Belarusian president hinted at a US connection to Poland's initiation of the grain dispute with Ukraine...during a government meeting on Friday.Lukashenko pointed to the ongoing grain dispute between Poland and Ukraine as an example of this new policy, noting that Warsaw had been one of Zelensky's staunchest supporters but is now sharply critical of its partner.This shift occurred afterdespite the EU having chosen to lift its bloc-wide embargo. In turn,with the World Trade Organization.Lukashenko said.He noted that the US has an upcoming presidential election and suggested that no one will care about Zelensky at that point.At the same time, US President Joe Biden stressed on Friday thatand announced that US-made Abrams tanks would start arriving in Ukraine next week.Meanwhile, Zelensky, who is on his second wartime visit to Washington, insisted that Kiev's continued fight against Russia relied on sustained US military assistance and reportedly said thatSo far, the Biden administration has spenton military and financial aid to Kiev,from Missouri stressed on Wednesday that theThe senator was apparently referring to Kiev's much-touted summer counteroffensive, which has failed to yield any significant territorial gains.Hawley insisted that the US should not spend "a dime more on Ukraine" andHe also suggested that Germany and other European allies should "step up to the plate" to aid Kiev.