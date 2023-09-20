Society's Child
The Ukrainian morale in the battlefield: A snapshot
The Strategic Culture Foundation
Wed, 20 Sep 2023 19:02 UTC
Of every 100 people who joined Ukrainian units last Fall, months before the counter-offensive, only 10 to 20 remain. The rest are dead, wounded or incapacitated. These stats were confirmed by the online publication Poltavashchyna.
It's quite enlightening to check the following snapshot of the Ukrainian frontlines only five months ago, in Spring, slightly before the start of the counter-offensive. The data was leaked by Ukrainians. The authenticity of the documents has been fully confirmed.
This is a report prepared by the temporary acting commander of the 2nd mechanized battalion of military unit A4007, Captain Dmytro Bilyi. He is reporting directly to the commander of the military unit.
The battalion had also suffered numerous sanitary and irretrievable losses. Most soldiers refused to perform combat missions. The level of morale in different companies was evaluated as ranging between 20% and 42%.
Hnatyuk managed to get some 10 soldiers to return to their positions. The rest didn't.
What next?
The documents above paint a clear picture of what was going on in the frontlines back in April. The situation now may be even more dire. The Ukrainians already started their counteroffensive with very low morale. No wonder the actual results were catastrophic.
And yet none of that should elicit complacency. There's a feeling that as it stands, all's quiet in the Donbass front. Not really. Ukrainians continue to assault Russian positions with maniacal persistence. After all they dispose of infinite numbers of infantry - faithful to Kiev's "logic" of war to the last Ukrainian.
The Kiev machine is now being retooled, and new units are being prepared. Russians did destroy an astonishing number of Western weaponry, but Kiev's forces are not depleted - yet.
There was quite a lot of expectation that after the failed counter-offensive Kiev would negotiate. That won't happen. The Hegemon won't allow it. So the "counter-offensive", 2.0 or whatever, will continue. Kiev's forces are getting ready for renewed action before the Summer of 2024. So Russia better get its own devastating offensive rolling - sooner rather than later.
Never forget: the Hegemon's Plan A is yet another Forever War. There's no Plan B.