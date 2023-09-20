Actress Greta
© Armstrong Economics
Greta Thunberg is willing to defy the authorities to fight climate change, or at least that is what they want you to believe. They paint this young girl as a radical activist when she is planted counter-opposition. Greta was arrested for the second time last week for refusing to leave a sit-in at a protest terminal. The picture above shows the true nature of her arrest.

Greta was not violently carted off by the authorities and thrown into a cell. The police held her up for the cameras for the best propaganda pictures. Reuters is reporting that the young globalist could face up to six months behind bars - yeah, right! "It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it," Thunderg stated after her first arrest. She pleaded "not guilty" in June, citing that she was blocking the oil trucks from committing a climate catastrophe. "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health, and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term," Thunberg said in court.

Her next trial is on September 27, and no doubt she will be telling the court that she was saving the world. Simply look at the footage Reuters published (see below). It shows a small girl being dragged by the police, but in truth, the police knew that her arrest was a marketing tool for the climate change agenda. Even a simple Google search on the event is littered with headlines such as "Greta Thunberg forcibly removed from climate protest after fine" or "Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order at climate protest."

Greta Thunberg is not an activist. She was a child who fell in with the wrong crowd at Greenpeace who handed her over to the World Economic Forum to be used for marketing purposes only. Greta Thunberg managed to accumulate a net worth of $18 million at 20 years old through brand deals, speaking engagements, and sponsorships. These public spectacles are merely part of her job as a propaganda puppet.