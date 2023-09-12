Do you think that more than half of the US public may be getting a little irked withas he rolls one innocent J-6 protester after another into decades of hard-time for strolling through the US Capitol building — while the special counsels assigned to only a few of the Biden family crimes play hide-the-salami with due process?For all their cheap talk about "our democracy," it's a little scary to see what Democratic Party lawyers actually think of the legal system that is supposed to allow a society based on liberty to function fairly. Court filings last week indicate that Special Counsel David Weiss is about tothey have used as the joker in a three-card Monte game for going on five years.Last time, they ran the game before Delaware federal judge Maryellen Noreika, she detectedin the plea agreement to a watered-down gun charge that would have granted immunity to Hunter B from any other past wrongdoingincluding, of course, the entire alleged Biden family racketeering operation that had the First Son acting as prime broker and bag-man for tens of millions of dollars in bribes from foreign actors in countries less than friendly to US interests, funneled into any number of Biden family shell corporations.Now, Mr. Weiss's crew seems to be saying that theanswering a forthcoming September 29 indictment. The move would appear to be timed to exactly the moment that a House impeachment committee would begin its inquiry into the Biden family's moneygrubbing activities. In ordinary House committee hearings, DOJ officials like to use the excuse ofto demur from answering questions. Merrick Garland has done this dozens of times. Will they now try to upgrade that toCould that move lead to a constitutional impasse, requiring the Supreme Court to rule? Or does a House impeachment panel enjoy special privileges of inquiry?It also appears that(R-FLA) intends to force the issue of openingIn last January's maneuvering to seat a new Republican House majority, Mr. Gaetz pushed through an agreement that the process to remove and replace the Speaker of the HouseMr. Gaetz reiterated last week that he means business.The argument that Republicans should leave hands-off "Joe Biden" so they can run against the feeble old grifter in 2024 is preposterous because there is no way that the "JB" can possibly run for reelection under any circumstances. It's just another trip being laid on the American public — and one thatfor challenging such insolent gambits. The President can barely totter into a room now without making some embarrassing pratfall or gaffe. He couldn't possibly survive a debate, especially with all the new records of his crimes unearthed since the last time around in 2020 when he pretended to know nothing about his son's business dealings.Anyway, the actual issue is not whether it's politically advantageous to lay off "Joe Biden," but theHe (they) can do a lot more damage in the many months leading up to January, 2025, especially around the dangerous idiocy that the US foreign policy gang pursues so blindly in Ukraine. You might argue that the "president" would never be convictedin a Democrat majority Senate trial following a productive House impeachment. But both procedures would bedespite the connivance of a complicit legacy news media. And the public will finally see the case against "Joe Biden" and his family laid out carefully, precisely, and coherently, with high and grave decorum. Even some percentage of ring-fenced Democratic voters may have to finally conclude that something has gone veryin our country and in their own party.