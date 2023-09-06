© Photographer unknown/Fair use of uncredited photos found on multiple internet sites



The background

Enter Near East Air Transport

© American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee Archive



Israel instead forbade anyone from assisting in the allegedly urgent task

"I can only add that thousands of them literally face starvation, having sold all their belongings and expended the last penny of it, in the expectation of an early departure. [NEAT has] proved utterly inadequate to cope with the situation."[7]

© TNA CO 67/373/8



to assure that the Iraqis went to Israel and nowhere else.

Author's note: this article is based on the author's Palestine Hijacked, pp 312-317.



Editor's note: The original version of this article quoted Prof. Shlaim's Three Worlds as definitely attributing four of the Baghdad bombs to the Zionists, and has since been corrected after clarification from Prof. Shlaim.

Notes: