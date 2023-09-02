The declaration, put together by the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL), was made public this month and urges:
"Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific.CLINTEL is an independent foundation that operates in the fields of climate change and climate policy. CLINTEL was founded in 2019 by emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout (pictured here, left) and science journalist Marcel Crok (pictured here, right).
"Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures."
Of the 1,609 scientists who have signed the declaration, two signatories are Nobel Prize laureates. The most recent to sign is Nobel Prize winner Dr. John F. Clauser, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics. In an announcement from CLINTEL, Clauser is quoted as saying:
"Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience. In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists."The underlying report that engendered the declaration lays out a series of statements challenging many of the common climate claims. For example, one of the most common claims - and repeated without question by many - is that the earth will soon pass "tipping points that will lead to catastrophic environmental damage, including dangerous sea level rise, entire species going extinct, and even greater suffering in many nations, especially the poorest."
The sense of immediate crisis has been repeated constantly by mainstream media, including The New York Times, which said flatly, "Earth is likely to cross a critical threshold for global warming within the next decade."
In 2009, former vice president Al Gore famously predicted that "the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013." He later backtracked, according to Reuters, who said Gore was merely quoting other scientific reports. Gore had three years earlier published An Inconvenient Truth the subtitle of which was The Planetary Emergency of Global Warming and What We Can Do About It. A documentary film based on the book earned $24,146,161 in gross receipts that year.
Celebrity activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in 2018 - five years after Gore's doomsday prediction"
"Climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years."The Highland County Press reported that she deleted the tweet.
Last week, John Kerry, President Biden's "Special Presidential Envoy for Climate" spoke at a conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, saying:
"Scientists who have spent a lifetime tracking this human-made crisis described themselves as 'alarmed' and 'terrified.' As one said unequivocally, "we are now in uncharted territory.The signatories to the CLINTEL declaration say that global warming is "far slower than predicted," and that "inadequate models" often guide climate policy.
"So now, humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself — by those seducing people into buying into a completely fictitious alternative reality where we don't need to act and we don't even need to care."
The CLINTEL declaration comes at a time when recent claims abound that natural disasters such as the wildfires in Maui and Canada, the heatwaves across the globe and other events are driven by climate change. The declaration goes on to challenge the ever-ready blame on climate change, stating
"There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent."As President Biden and countless world leaders push heavily for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 the scientists assert that this is not only "unrealistic," but harmful to world economies.
"There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050," the paper reads, proposing "adaptation instead of mitigation."
