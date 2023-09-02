© The Astronomical Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aceaf0



orbits that behaved oddly, which suggests that they are being influenced by the gravitational pull of an object larger than typical TNOs. They also found a large number of high-inclination objects

More information: Patryk Sofia Lykawka et al, Is There an Earth-like Planet in the Distant Kuiper Belt?, The Astronomical Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aceaf0



Journal information: Astronomical Journal

A pair of astrophysicists, one with Kindai University, the other the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, both in Japan, have found possible evidence of an Earth-like planet residing in the Kuiper Belt. In their paper published in The Astronomical Journal, Patryk Sofia Lykawka and Takashi Ito describe properties of the Kuiper Belt that they believe are consistent with the existence of a planet not much bigger than Earth.Over the past decade, several studies have led credence to theories regarding the possible existence of a planet in the far outer edges of the solar system, which has come to be known theoretically as Planet Nine. In this new effort, the researchers suggest it is possible that there is a planet much closer — in the Kuiper Belt.In studying trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs), the researchers found that some had(those with a high-tilt orbit). Intrigued by their findings, they ran a number of computer simulations configured to explain the behavior they observed.The