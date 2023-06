© Getty



In 1906, astronomer and businessman Percival Lowell launched a search for "Planet X," a hypothetical giant planet orbiting the sun beyond Neptune., though scientists later determined that the dwarf planet was too small to have a gravitational impact on Neptune's orbit (let alone Uranus').Today, the Planet X hypothesis is largely considered to be discredited . However, that hasn't stopped astronomers from looking for planets in the far reaches of the solar system. And according to a new study, they might be out there — only much farther away than Lowell could have predicted.An international team of researchers recently simulated the unstable celestial mechanics of the early solar system. They found that, a vast collection of icy objects stretching between a few hundred billion to several trillion miles from the sun, according to NASA . The new paper describing the work has been published to the preprint server arXiv and has yet to be peer-reviewed.Approximately 4.5 billion years ago, when the solar system was first forming, it was an unsettled place. Gravity sent debris from the rapidly cooling protoplanetary dust cloud pinging around like cosmic pool balls. Occasionally, the researchers calculated, large pieces of debris — even planet-size ones — would have been hurled far enough to escape the sun's gravity altogether.According to the researchers, there's about a 0.5% chance that one of these wayward planets might have formed in our own system and ended up in the Oort cloud as it drifted away from the sun.But,However, the researchers think it's most likely that the Oort cloud is made of a collection of much smaller icy objects. Given the size and distance of the Oort cloud, though, we may never know for sure what's lurking out there.