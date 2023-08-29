© Reuters

the next global recession, if it does take place, would emanate from Europe

Divisions are brewing among EU member states as, including financial support for Ukraine and salary increases for EU bureaucrats.Brussels' request for additional funding to fill the gaps of the EU budget and provide assistance to Ukraine has sowed discord among EU leaders who are seeing their domestic budgets dwindling and skepticism over the Kiev regime's ability to win, according to the Western mainstream press.EU member states have called for reductions and a longer approval timetable, while Ukraine's botched counteroffensive makes war skeptics in both the Old Continent and the US even more doubtful about additional military support., while around €19 billion are meant to cover interest costs on joint EU borrowing; about €2 billion have been requested for the EU administration's salary increases;s; and €10 billion would cover the EU's other endeavors.Per Germany and the Netherlands, it's a tricky time for Brussels to increase its internal spending when its member states are tightening their belts due to"Essentially, what is happening is that the EU is asking for a top-up from member states for its own increased expenses, including increasing its own officials' salaries, as part of a total long-term budget plan that also includes aid to Ukraine," Dr. Roslyn Fuller, director of the non-profit think tank Solonian Democracy Institute and the author of the book "Beasts and Gods: How Democracy Changed Its Meaning and Lost Its Purpose," told Sputnik."While the increase to salaries 'only' accounts for €2 billion [$2.2 billion] of this package (compared to a reported €19 billion to cover higher interest on loans),The Eurozone has yet to overcome inflation hurdles, with some nations, likein the aftermath of the latter's special military operation in Ukraine."Although Germany is the major economic hub of the EU, and has been particularly hard-hit by energy shortages,said Fuller.While Rheinmetall AG apparently feels good, many other German companies are suffering from energy uncertainty., opening the door to deindustrialization.As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Germany is the only G7 economy which is projected to contract in 2023. What's more, tand is lagging behind its Western rivals in terms of economic growth. Thus, unsurprisingly, Berlin has no appetite at replenishing the EU coffers at the expense of its dwindling national wealth.Hence, Berlin's opposition to Brussels' latest hefty package.Meanwhile,"Although any conflict is obviously a drain on resources, we have so far experienced a much softer economic downturn than anyone was expecting in early 2022. This is likely because. Savings rates were also very high during the pandemic. This created a huge financial cushion thatfar better than was expected," Fuller remarked.Still, even thoughEurope to weather its own energy sanctions on Russia, it's unclear what the future has in store for the Old continent during the 2023/2024 winter season.Tom Luongo, a geopolitical and financial analyst, suggested in his July interview with Sputnik that. According to him, an impending crisis may soon flood "the Potemkin villages" of the EU economy.While the future of the European economic bloc is still murky, one thing is clear: the EU is not expecting the Kiev regime's victory any time soon and needs to prolong its agony as long as possible."Since the EU is locking in funding for four years, they clearly aren't planning on victory any time soon, and people eventually grow weary with protracted wars," Fuller stressed.