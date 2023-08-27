© AFP



Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed on Saturday Brazil's desire to open a consulate general in Angola's capital city, Luanda, Agencia Brasil reported.Lula highlighted that Angola is home to the largest Brazilian community on the African continent."That's why I instructed Foreign Minister Mauro Vieirahe added during the inauguration of the Ovídio de Melo Gallery at the Guimaraes Rosa Institute in Angola, as part of his African tour.Before heading to Sao Tome and Príncipe for the Summit of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), the Brazilian leader said, "In relations between Brazil and Angola, we need to dream big and dream very far."At the closing event of a Brazil-Angola Chamber of Commerce business forum, Lula vowed that his country would make major investments in Africa."Nowhe affirmed."Brazil's return to the African continent shouldn't be a return, because we should never have left the African continent. Brazil has no idea how many things we can do. I think Africa offers Brazil the opportunities that Brazil sometimes looks for elsewhere," the Brazilian President was quoted as saying.On Friday, Lula addressed the Angolan National Assembly and announced a partnership to help develop the agriculture sector in Angola.On his part, Angolan President Joao Lourenco invited Brazilian businesspeople "to invest in Angola fearlessly.""We are particularly interested in seeing Brazilian investorsLourenco stressed.On Thursday, Lourenco welcomed Lula at the presidential Palace in Luanda, where he expressed hope for future cooperation with Brazil."Given that, I think it would be very important to prepare a high-level meeting between the two regional blocs to harmonize strong economic cooperation within the framework of our developments," the Angolan President indicated.Following a joint decoration ceremony, Lula and Lourenco signed seven memoranda of understanding (MOU) in the tourism, health, and agriculture fields, among others.He also highlighted that"There's a lot of room for growth. Beyond a past that unites us, we [Brazil and Africa] also share a common vision for the future," he said."In my first two mandates, the African continent had been a priority. I went 12 times to Africa to 21 countries. Brazil is back on the continent it should never have left. Africa gathers many opportunities and a huge potential for growth," the Brazilian President added.