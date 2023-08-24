© AFP / Oleg Petrasyuk



President Vladimir Zelensky should recall how World War II ended for Japan, the former US intelligence officer saysThe conflict between Russia and Ukraine will conclude with Kiev's unconditional surrender, according to Scott Ritter, a former US intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector.On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that "Ukraine does not trade its territories, because we do not trade our people."The message was dedicated to the Third Crimea Platform Summit, where Ukraine discussed ways of "de-occupying" the peninsula, which reunited with Russia in 2014 following a referendum triggered by the US-backed Maidan coup in Kiev earlier that year.Replying to Zelensky's post, Ritter wrote that "it was NATO that suggested a trade. Russia isn't trading anything."The former US intelligence officer was apparently referring to remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's chief of staff, Stian Jenssen, who said in mid-August that Ukraine could "give up territory [to Russia], and get NATO membership in return." According to Jenssen, this idea was actively being discussed within the US-led military bloc.Jenssen later apologized for his remarks, saying they were "a mistake."The suggestion caused outrage in Kiev, with presidential aide Mikhail Podoliak branding it "ridiculous." Such a move would amount to "deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy... and passing the war on to other generations," he claimed.The head of the Ukrainian National Security Council, Aleksey Danilov, reiterated that Kiev would never negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting that "Russia must be destroyed like a modern-day Carthage."Ritter insisted that Moscow is "dealing with reality" when it comes to the conflict with Kiev, including "where Russian boots will be when Ukraine capitulates unconditionally.""Think Tokyo Bay, September 2, 1945. That's your future. Enjoy," he wrote, addressing Zelensky.On that date, representatives of the Japanese Empire signed an unconditional surrender to the Allies aboard the USS Missouri, ending the country's participation in World War II.In line with the deal,On Wednesday, Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces, which began in early June, was proving "very difficult." However, he also claimed that the operation was moving "slowly, but in the right direction."Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that the Ukrainian campaign is showing "signs of stalling." The newspaper warned that "the inability to demonstrate decisive success on the battlefield [by Kiev's forces] is stoking fears that the conflict is becoming a stalemate and international support could erode."President Putin claimed on Wednesday thatAccording to Moscow's estimates,Kiev has so far claimed the capture of several villages, but these appear to be some distance from Russia's main defensive lines.