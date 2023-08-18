© Arun SANKAR / AFP

The task is obvious - to be able to create biological crises when needed. To form artificial centers of infections. In other words, to manage epidemics, putting them at the service of [Washington's] own interests.

The US wants to harness the power of dangerous biological agents and manage artificial epidemics by conducting illegal research in biolabs across the globe, the Russian embassy in Washington has said.In a bid to enhance the pathogenic capabilities of infections,"There is no doubt that such actions require appropriate legal assessment, including by competent international institutions," it added.Russia has repeatedly raised concerns about US biological research, with Moscow's Defense Ministry suggesting earlier this week that Washington was working with highly contagious and dangerous pathogens to prepare for a potential new pandemic. Last autumn, Russia floated a resolution in the UN calling for a probe into the activities of American laboratories in Ukraine, which was vetoed by the US and its NATO allies Britain and France.Last March, responding to the accusations of biological weapons development in Ukraine, the White House dismissed Moscow's claims as "classic Russian propaganda." However, a few months later, the Pentagon admitted that it had been supporting 46 Ukrainian laboratories, while insisting that all its joint programs "focused on improving public health and agricultural safety."